Best cars of the Geneva International Motor Show 2019: Electric, hybrid and supercars

The Geneva International Motor Show: it's a sure sign that spring is just around the corner, and Europe's car makers are gearing up to show us their latest and most exciting models.

What's new this year? If you're not a regular follower of the industry, then nothing much seems to have changed. But look closer and there's a sense of un-ease in the air. Plenty of big names - Ford, Vauxhall, Hyundai, Volvo - haven't turned up and that's becoming a motor show theme. But the story beyond that is an industry that's being disrupted. Which is why you'll find new fully electric models being introduced by Peugeot and newbies like Polestar.

The idea of autonomous driving and pervasive tech hangs in the air too, although it's harder to get a true feel for what's happening from static exhibits. Above all though, the car companies are scared. Brexit looms - it'll disrupt their supply chains - while big selling markets - UK and Germany - are down. And there's the on-going prospect of new names, and tech brands like Apple and Google, really changing things up.

The good news is that, if you're in the market for a new car, there's really never been a better time. There's no such thing as a duff product, and there's every chance you'll get a deal.

The Q4 e-tron does two things. It previews a more "sporty", coupe body style version of the Q3 SUV (in the same way a Q8 relates to a Q7) and shows Audi's big push towards fully electric cars. Expect a production version to follow, soon.

Previewing Honda's first, fully electric city car which arrives next year, the e Prototype looks cute, has 5 doors, and three giant screens inside, which take over (well, replace) the dashboard. The production car should have 100 miles range and cost sub £20k.

Polestar - Volvo's high-performance, electric sister - aims straight for the heart of the Tesla Model 3 with this 275 miles range, fully electric hatchback, complete with Android-based interface, phone as a key and a host of other relevant tech.

We're big fans of the electric Soul, and this new model gets a bigger battery (out of the Hyundai Kona) for a much bigger, 200 mile range. It will be launching later in 2019.

Using the Volkswagen group's new MEB electric platform, this car is a preview of Seat's first electric car - a high-riding hatchback-cum-MPV.

Peugeot's hot selling city car is a big star in Geneva. Riffing off the style of the '80s 205 that's beloved of motoring journalists, Peugeot's put the cat amongst the pigeons by offering a 50kWh electric battery version, from launch.

With Volkswagen's ID brand gearing up to launch multiple, all-electric products from next year, VW's starting to have fun, showing a beach buggy concept and the flexibility that a dedicated electric drive architecture can bring.

BMW went big on plug-in hybrids at Geneva this year, and the part battery/electric motor, part petrol powered X3 xDrive 30e is likely to be one of its biggest selling.

The fifth generation of the Clio - Europe's best-selling small car - goes toe-to-toe with the 208. It's more of an evolution compared to the last model, but quality is high and there are big tech updates including a big-screen inside.

A new Ferrari is always a cause for celebration. The F8 bears similarity to the 488 it replaces, and that’s because it's essentially a facelift - but no less exciting for it.

Attempting to hark back to Bugatti's Type 57 Atlantic of old, La Voiture Noire is a crazy, encrusted re-skin of the Chiron hypercar. Its price tag of around €16M, will make it exclusive, if nothing else.

Seat's high performance Cupra sub-line was spun off into its own brand last year. This is the first product it has created on its own, a sort of high-riding, high-performance hatchback crossover.

Looking rather like a Skoda that's swallowed a yellow BMW X6, this product previews the design direction of future Skodas. Out goes sensible simplicity, in comes high-riding, coupe-SUV style in an attempt to rival BMW.

This stunning looking Alfa is a so-called "C-segment" SUV. Which means it's a Qashqai rival, with a load of Italian flair. Sadly just a concept for now, nonetheless Alfa looks likely to put this car into production in the next two years, probably using Jeep underpinnings.

A true surprise, this mid-engined supercar concept, sees Aston Martin chasing McLaren's 720S. If it ever makes production.

Huge Lagonda concept represents Aston's first foray into the SUV market. At this point, we don't know if it represents true production intent.

Cool, and very gold electric concept from Kia, featuring 20 OLED screens inside, instead of a dashboard.

Citroen is 100 years old this year and with its history of innovation it's great to see them exploring the future of mobility. This tiny, sub-3m long city "car" is capped so that it can't go more than 40 mph. Which, ironically, might be its undoing - should it ever make production.