Future Jaguar Land Rover cars will use technology to help cure travel sickness

Research from Jaguar Land Rover has been looking at the causes of travel - or motion - sickness as the company investigates ways it will be able to combat the feeling of nausea in passengers.

The RAC reports that as many as one in five people experience car sickness and that a third of drivers have had to stop driving and take a break because someone in the car is feeling unwell.

Jaguar Land Rover's research, however, might hold the key. Identifying a number of areas responsible for triggering feelings of motion sickness, the company says that it has developed an algorithm that will provide a "wellness score" for each passenger.

This can then be used to change the conditions within the car and reduce those sensations to make it a more comfortable ride for passengers.

With cars getting smarter, your future Jaguar will be able to predict when you're likely to feel ill and do something about it - probably before you've noticed that you're starting to get uncomfortable.

Motion sickness occurs when what the eyes see doesn't match up with what the body feels. Common causes are reading in the car or concentrating on something like a phone, where you're experiencing the car's movements, but not seeing them. It's particularly common in the back seat.

JLR's research has identified the major areas that contribute to the feelings of motion sickness, providing a range of solutions to cut those symptoms. Seating position, temperature, the ride, changes of direction and looking down into the car, so you're less aware of the outside world, can all make you feel ill.

The company has 15,000 miles of data looking at motion sickness, working towards an ideal driving style to reduce motion sickness. The car's dynamic systems can be used to reduce vibrations through active suspension, or avoid sudden and unexpected changes of direction thanks to the satnav system knowing what's coming and in some cases, it might be as simple as having the car announce when something is going to happen so you're prepared.

"As we move towards an autonomous future where occupants will have more time to either work, read or relax on longer journeys, it's important we develop vehicles that can adapt to reduce the effects of motion sickness in a way that's tailored to each passenger," explains Spencer Salter, the Jaguar Land Rover engineer who is leading the research.

Of course many of the measures can be taken now: lowering the cabin temperature, raising the seat height so you can see more out of the window and raising the height of entertainment displays, can all mitigate the symptoms.

The aim, however, seems to be to ensure that in 2040 you can slip into your autonomous Jaguar, flip open your iPad and catch up on the news on the way to work, without having to worry about getting car sick.