What is a self-charging hybrid? 

The term "self-charging hybrid" has burst onto the scene in recent weeks, seeing plenty of people commenting to those with plug-in hybrids that they should have got the "self charging" model instead.

But what does all this talk of hybrids actually mean? Let us explain what all these hybrid cars are.

In its purest form, a hybrid is a car that has both a combustion engine and a battery. It uses a combination of both power sources to let you drive the car and there are a wide range of different types and configurations of hybrid.

All hybrids manage the energy flow automatically and many will let you choose to drive purely in electric (from the battery) if you wish. This means the car runs with no tailpipe emissions and quietly without the noise of the engine running.

Broadly speaking, the aim of hybrid cars is to reduce tailpipe emissions and reduce traditional fuel consumption, allowing the potential for reducing motoring costs. There are also reduced rates when it comes to environmental charges or taxes in some areas.

Self-charging hybrid is a marketing term that Lexus is really going to town on. It has started to appear in advertising and is being used to differentiate between plug-in hybrids and those that don't have the option to plug them in.

In reality, a self-charging hybrid is a normal hybrid. In the advert below Lexus seems to boast "no plugs" as a benefit, but in reality, all hybrids are self-charging (as are electric vehicles) to a degree.

Hybrid cars use regeneration to recharge the battery: rather than braking by friction and turning that kinetic energy (the forward motion) into wasted heat via the brakes, it uses it to run a generator to recharge the on-board battery.

As such, self-charging hybrids are better in stop-start driving: if you only drive at a constant speed on the motorway, the opportunities for energy recuperation are lowered. And you'll only ever be able to travel a mile or two on the battery alone, before the engine has to kick-in.

The classic example of a regular - or self-charging - hybrid is the Toyota Prius. It's basically the car that started the hybrid revolution in powertrains and there are lots of Toyota and Lexus models that offer this technology.

So, it's a hybrid that you can't plug in - and here are some examples:

Plug-in hybrids (or PHEV - plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) come with the benefit of letting you recharge the battery by plugging it into the mains. This means you're not dependent on recouping energy through regeneration to charge the battery.

This means you can drive away from home knowing you have a full battery. Because the batteries of plug-in hybrids are bigger than self-charging hybrids (typically, you can drive 20 miles on just the battery), you may choose to do your urban or local driving in battery mode, only switching to the engine when you're on larger roads.

The regeneration on braking still works on the plug-in hybrid as it would in a "self-charging" hybrid, so in essence, you don't lose anything. Plug-in hybrids are becoming widely available, but typically are more expensive than the same car as a regular hybrid, because of the adaptions needed for charging and often carrying a larger battery.

The Hyundai Ioniq and the Toyota Prius are both available as regular hybrid or plug-in hybrid and there's about £5,000 difference in price between the two - but both these plug-in models also have larger capacity batteries, offering more power and more driving range on electric alone.

Here are some examples:

A mild hybrid arguably shouldn't really be on this list. But, in accordance with our opening definition of what a hybrid car is, we're including it here.

A mild hybrid is a car that has a secondary battery in addition to a combustion engine, running on a secondary electric system. This system can be used to take some of the load off the engine, thereby reducing fuel consumption.

Audi, for example, has a MHEV (mild hybrid electric vehicle) system that will do things like allow the car to coast with the engine off for up to 40 seconds, as well as spin the engine back up to speed to improve the driving dynamics of the car and improve the stop-start experience. The reported fuel saving is around 0.7-litres per 100km.

While self-charging and plug-in hybrids are likely to be something you go out and deliberately buy because you want to drastically change your fuel consumption, you're unlikely to go out hunting for a mild hybrid car - it will just be part of the system you buy.

Here are some examples: