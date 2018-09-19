How to use Google Maps on Apple CarPlay

Google Maps is finally available as a navigation option on Apple CarPlay.

An update to the iOS app has added CarPlay support, which means you can choose to use Google Maps rather than Apple Maps. Waze is also coming as a CarPlay app in the near future.

Google Maps gives you the ability to navigate to search results, such as places of interest, which is unlikely to be the case with your conventional in-car satnav. Here then is what you have to do to get Google Maps working on your CarPlay system.

First, update your iPhone to iOS 12 - this is essential for getting Google Maps to work on CarPlay. Now update the Google Maps app if it hasn't automatically done so on your phone. Once done, go to Settings > General > CarPlay on your iPhone and select your car. You will see an app screen where Google Maps will have appeared. If you don't want it to be on page two of your in-car display, drag the icon onto the home screen as you would any app on your phone. Plug the phone into the USB port in your car - or connect it wirelessly if you have that option. You will see the CarPlay screen appear with Google Maps available. Tap on Google Maps and you can set your destination in much the same way as you could on Apple Maps.

Google Maps is a great alternative for some, especially if they prefer the app on their handset. It provides live traffic reports and information you might not get elsewhere - especially a conventional satellite navigation system.

The one issue we've found is that, like Apple Maps, the information is not fed to the driver display in our car. The central, smaller display shows direction markers with the in-car satnav active but not CarPlay information.