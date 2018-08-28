Want the smug satisfaction of an electric vehicle without the cost of a Tesla? Check out the Vespa Elettrica.

This is the electric version of the iconic Vespa scooter, to be paired with an espresso. And a helmet.

Piaggio says production of the Vespa Elettrica starts in September. It’ll go on limited sale in Europe in October, before spreading out to the US and Asia in 2019.

The scooter has the grunt of a 50cc traditional model, with peak power of 4kW. Its range tops out at 100km, or 62 miles, and will recharge in four hours. You’ll also be able to get hold of an Elettrica X model, with 200km range.

For an extra hit of tech, the Vespa Elettrica connects to your phone over Bluetooth, relaying route info and notifications on its dashboard display.

And the price? Piaggio simply says, “The price will be in line with the high-end bracket of the Vespa range presently being marketed.”

Handy. Digging into the current line-up, you’ll pay up to £5,500 for the Vespa GTS Super and £9,999 for the retro-soaked Vespa 946. Let's hope the electric model's price is closer to the former.

The Vespa Elettrica shouldn’t have too much trouble sliding out front to become one of the most desirable e-scooters. But if you’re not bothered about Vespa cred, you might also want to consider the Niu NGT, currently on pre-sale for 3,999 Euro, roughly £3,625.