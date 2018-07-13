  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cars
    3. >
  3. Car news

BlackFly will be the first flying car you'll buy, maybe even next year

|
Opener BlackFly will be the first flying car you'll buy, maybe even next year

- Can reach speeds of up to 62mph

- Zero emission

- Will cost the same as a consumer SUV

Californian company Opener has unveiled what it believes is the first flying car you'll want. The BlackFly is a single-seat Personal Aerial Vehicle (PAV) that doesn't require a pilot's licence to drive.

Opener claims that you don't even need special skills to operate it.

It can vertically take off and land, so you don't need a runway or much space to launch it, and it can travel up to 25 miles at speeds of up to 62mph (as restricted in the US).

There are other flying car prototypes in development at rival companies, but Opener - which is funded by Google co-founder Larry Page - thinks the BlackFly will be adopted as it will eventually be affordable - around the same price as a typical consumer SUV. It even suggests that a pricier early model could be available as soon as next year.

The BlackFly sports eight propulsion systems, spread across two wings. Over 10,000 miles have been flown in the testing phase, with more than 1,000 flights having been undertaken.

It is a zero emission vehicle and can come with a ballistic parachute in case of emergencies.

We'll see you in the future.

PopularIn Cars
  1. BlackFly will be the first flying car you'll buy, maybe even next year
  2. UK government to put EV charge points in new lampposts and homes
  3. BMW i3 review: Living with the ultimate electric car?
  4. Why the Land Rover Discovery makes an outstanding adventure vehicle
  5. Volkswagen e-Golf review: The easiest way to go electric
  1. Kroger is launching driverless grocery deliveries in the US
  2. BP commits to ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure with Chargemaster acquisition
  3. Volvo planning XC90 with Level 4 autonomy by 2021
  4. The best electric cars: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads today
  5. Porsche buys 10 per cent stake in Rimac to speed up its EV development
Comments