UK government to put EV charge points in new lampposts and homes

As part of its The Road to Zero Strategy, the UK government has outlined plans to see at least half of new cars sold be ultra low emission by 2030. It also commits to greatly increasing charging points for electric vehicles across the width and breadth of the country.

Measures to improve the electric car and truck charging network include the possibilities of fitting EV charging points in new lampposts and newly built homes. The government also wants to launch a £400 million Charging Infrastructure Investment Fund. This is to help fund new and existing businesses that produce and install charging points.

Electric vehicle owners will be encouraged to install their own charge points in their home, with a subsidy of up to £500 per home being made available to help pay for costs.

Plug-In Car and Van Grants will continue until at least 2020 to push electric vehicle uptake through discounts.

The overall strategy, published on 9 July, is designed to "make the UK the best place in the world to build and own an electric vehicle," claims the government.

It hopes to completely cease the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2040.