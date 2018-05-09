UPS will test these futuristic electric trucks in London this year

UPS has come with an innovative EV truck design that it'll pilot soon.

Last year, the shipping company began testing a delivery van that spits out parcel-carrying drones, which can autonomously finish the delivery route and return to the van without the driver. Now, it's trying something different. It partnered with UK technology company Arrival to develop 35 electric delivery vehicles. UPS said the first trucks are expected to be deployed in London and Paris sometime this year.

.@UPS revs up latest London & Paris EV deal by working with @ArrivalGB develop a "state-of-the-art pilot fleet" https://t.co/4vsXFsxe5O — UPS UK&IE (@UPS_UK) May 9, 2018

UPS currently has over 300 EVs and over 700 hybrids on the road, and it's been working with Arrival for two years on various prototypes. The ones pictured here are futuristic, lightweight, zero-emission EVs that can travel 150 miles (240 kilometers) on a battery charge. They feature an advanced vehicle display with something called Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), for the purpose of improving driver safety.

In statement, UPS CEO Denis Sverdlov said:

"We're excited to collaborate with UPS to create an affordable, modular, fully electric delivery vehicle designed to make deliveries in our busy cities clean and quiet. With its unique, wrap-around front window the driver has a much wider field of view that improves not only the safety of the driver but also that of cyclists and pedestrians."

Keep in mind UPS announced last moth that it had installed a new charging technology at its central London depot in Camden that will help it to support an expanding fleet of electric delivery vehicles.