Lyft rolled out 30 self-driving cars in Las Vegas and anyone can hail them
Next time in you're in Vegas, fire up the Lyft app and you may be able to catch a ride in a self-driving vehicle.
Lyft has announced that it's rolling out 30 autonomous vehicles in Sin City. The ride-hailing company has been testing self-driving, ride-sharing vehicles since late last year and even allowed some CES 2018 attendees to try them out in January. Now, it's expanding the pilot and opening it to the public - so, yes, you can hail one of the vehicles like you would any other car through the Lyft app.
Lyft's partner, Pittsburgh-based Aptiv, developed the technology that Lyft is using to power its fleet of self-driving BMWs in Las Vegas. If these vehicles are the same ones from CES 2018, they'll be BMW 5 Series models with neon orange wheels. The infotainment screen inside will show what the vehicle's sensors "see". These sensors includes nine LiDARs, 10 radars, and a trifocal camera.
A safety driver will sit in the driver's seat should human control be required, and a tablet will be in the backseat, allowing you to see how much of the trip is left to travel. You can see a demo of the experience in the promo video from Aptiv (above).
