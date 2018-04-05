Best SUVs 2018: from crossover to Range Rover - which are kings of the road?

You'll have noticed them on your street, down at the supermarket or parked outside your office. There might even be one on your driveway. The SUV - or crossover - has become one of the UK's favourite types of vehicle.

Thousands are replacing their old hatchbacks, saloons and estate cars with these high-riding, practical lifestyle wagons.

While some still frown on the SUV, these cars are popular for a reason. You sit higher up - so they're easy to get into and out of - plus you get a great view out. And if you've got a family to carry around then they offer more space inside than a hatchback, but also tend not to be shorter than the estate car you might otherwise have bought for its carrying capacity.

In this buying guide, we round up the best SUVs available. Given that the market is now so large and diverse we've split our list into three sections:

Small crossovers

Mid-sized family SUVs

Large SUVs

What's a crossover? Quite simply it crosses-over the gap between a car and an SUV. A true SUV, in the old fashioned-sense, uses a rigid chassis with its bodywork sat on the frame and always had four-wheel drive (hence the term 4x4). The problem is, this setup tended to make SUVs heavy, bulky and agricultural.

Crossovers are a relatively new creation. They encapsulate some of the spirit and most of the style of an SUV in their looks and go-anywhere feel, but they tend to be smaller, are based on the same underpinnings as a regular car (so aren't heavy and slow) and many of them don't have four-wheel drive.

The small crossover type of car was arguably defined by the Nissan Juke, and since it was launched the sector has boomed. You're now spoilt for choice. Check out our list for the best of the current breed.

Audi Q2

Hyundai Kona

Mazda CX-3

Mini Countryman

Nissan Juke

Toyota CH-R

Volkswagen T-Roc

The Audi Q2 doesn't feel like an SUV. It feels like a fashion statement, one with ballsy on-the-road performance and heaps of tech, but there’s the same space inside as an A3, yet more boot space than that car offers.

It’s not a looker in the conventional Audi way, but that fashion vibe means you can go crazy with different colours including a changeable rear C-pillar panel. Engines range from tiny 1.0 petrol to 2.0 diesel and, of course, you can get Quattro four-wheel drive, and S-Tronic auto gearbox as options if you wish.

Sat nav is standard from Sport specification upwards. Like most Audis, it gets expensive if you want the oodles of tech you can spec the Q2 with; like Audi’s Virtual Cockpit, a Head-up Display and driver assistance systems. It’s a marmite choice, but we like our yeasty snacks and we like the Q2.

Price from: £21,660-£36,165

Read the full review: Audi Q2

Hyundai has done a sterling job in delivering a colourful and striking crossover, making it stand out from the crowd in visual appeal. Higher-spec models get a two-tone roof to add an extra lick of fun to the look.

Although it's no sports car, the Kona drives well for a crossover. Its range also extends into the more capable SUV space thanks to all-wheel-drive (available on the top-spec Premium GT model only). A 6-speed manual is standard with the lower-power 1.0-petrol, while it's a 7-speed auto gearbox for the more powerful 1.6-petrol. There's no diesel option. A fully electric version arrives soon.

It's versatile (the boot capacity is 334 litres), but the options are a little more complex, pushing the price up and making it a tad expensive should you want something fairly basic like built-in navigation. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality are standard from SE level up though.

Price from: £16,445-£26,230

Read the full review: Hyundai Kona

The CX-3 doesn't re-invent the market like the Nissan Juke did, but it feels high-tech, it looks the part, and Mazda has an enviable longevity and reputation for reliability.

Go for SE-L Nav or Sport Nav spec and you get a great standard specification including sat nav (you'll even get a head-up display (HUD) on Sport Nav spec), while Mazda is one of the only brands to offer a rotary controller and touchscreen interface - which makes the system easy to use.

The CX-3 is a little larger than cars like the Kona (above), so it's a shame the boot isn't bigger than 350 litres. But Mazda's Sky-Activ range of two petrols and two diesels give you high- and low-power options, they're smooth and the car drives with real verve. Both options are available with all-wheel drive, and an automatic gearbox on certain models.

We think the CX-3 looks great, it'll hold its value and offers smart real-world-optimised technologies. It costs a little more than some rivals, but then the CX-3 is one of the best small crossovers on the market.

Price from: £18,695-£24,095

Read our first drive review: Mazda CX-3

Both pricier and slightly larger than many other small crossovers, the Mini's looks are an acquired taste and - like the rest of the car - somewhat sensitive to specification. Get that spec right (our choice would be the 1.5 petrol Cooper or the 2.0 diesel Cooper SD in All4 four-wheel drive format) and you'll have one of the best driving and feel-good small crossovers.

The Countryman is bigger than the car it replaced, meaning good rear legroom and a 450-litre boot. There are three petrol and two diesel engines, and you can have each with four-wheel drive, and most with an (excellent) 8-speed automatic gearbox. There's also the plug-in hybrid Mini Cooper S E, which will do around 20 miles on electric only.

Read our first drive: Mini Countryman Cooper S E

With all wheels driven, the Mini proves surprisingly capable off-road. The real reason for going with a Mini, though, is to create a car that feels special and personalised to you. It's easy to get carried away doing this, and end up with a Countryman that's nearly the price of a Range Rover, so the key options to consider are the Chili pack and Navigation Plus pack.

Price from: £23,340-£31,780

Read our full review: Mini Countryman

The Nissan Juke is the car that all of the others followed. Given a facelift in 2014, the Juke still stands out for one thing above all else: it's like-nothing-else-on-the-road looks, helped during that facelift by the addition of wilder colours and trim options, courtesy of the Nissan Design Studio customisation options.

We'd certainly like to see more quality materials for the interior, although the 5.9-inch main touchscreen and Nissan Connect as part of the Eclipse Pack is a welcome addition.

In its new 1.2l Turbo form and with a silkier 6-speed transmission we found it outsmarts the original model in many turns, including lower CO2 emissions and better fuel consumption, too.

The ride is on the firm side, though, but it's fun to throw about. In addition to the fun, perhaps the best news for families and those with heavy loads to lug is that the re-style also boosted the previously paltry boot up to 354-litres.

Price from: £15,080-£23,595

Read our full review: Nissan Juke

The C-HR stretches what some might classify as an SUV — it looks more like a coupe on steroids. That’s part of the appeal — this is Toyota letting its hair down, so it looks daring and fun yet is still backed up by what you know will be bullet-proof reliability and a 5-year warranty.

The (lack of) view out of the tapering rear windows means the rear seat won’t be favoured by claustrophobics, but the boot — at 377 litres — is the same size as a VW Golf.

There aren’t many hybrid SUVs currently on the market, but the C-HR is one of them. The petrol-electric version gave us 55mpg on test, but the auto CVT-gearbox you're obliged to take with it is a fun-sponge.

The 1.2 petrol turbo (available as manual or auto and optionally with four-wheel drive) is the one for those who want a bit of fun. The C-HR has one of the best Toyota interiors to date but the interface lags behind the best.

All models come with Toyota’s safety sense assistance system - go for Excel or Dynamic specs to get Sat Nav, LED lamps, big wheels, coloured interior elements and the bi-tone roof - but be aware that with the C-HR you’re paying more in order to get a fashionable look and less space than some rivals.

Price from: £21,595-£28,615

Read our full review: Toyota C-HR

The T-Roc's emphasis on personalisation and bright colours - including contrast roof options - is something of a sea change for Volkswagen, and makes the T-Roc immediately more fun and youthful than the company's Polo, Golf or Tiguan.

What's more, you get all the smartphone connections you could ever ask for, a stereo tuned by Beats and lots of (optional) tech means you're likely to be seeing lots of T-Rocs on the road. And there's a considerable 445-litre boot space.

This crossover represents a sensible option for those wanting to graduate from their hatchback and into something more practical.

There's something for everyone with an array of diesel and petrol engines on offer (try the great 1.0-litre petrol if you're on a budget), along with VW's 7-speed DSG auto box as an option, plus "4-motion" four-wheel-drive on higher-spec models.

Price from: £18,135-£31,485

Read our full review: Volkswagen T-Roc

The SUV has become the car families are buying to replace the hatchback or estate they once had. Why go for an SUV? Well as our list shows, you're spoilt for choice — cheap or expensive, large or compact, fast or... not so fast — there really will be an SUV to suit you, your brood and your budget.

The best of the options below now drive as well as any saloon car, they have as much space as an estate and yet are still easy to park. They tend to make a strong lifestyle statement, but don't expect to be alone — aside from superminis like the Ford Fiesta this is the fastest growing and best-selling type of car in Britain today:

Audi Q5

Kia Sportage

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Mazda CX-5

Nissan Qashqai

Peugeot 3008

Seat Ateca

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volvo XC40

Volvo XC60

The last Q5 set the bar for premium brand, family-sized SUVs. This new generation car picks up the baton and remains the default premium brand SUV. Quattro four-wheel drive is standard and on hand for a secure steer whatever the weather, while the 2.0 TDi engine, mated to an auto gearbox makes for easy, refined and economical motoring.

That's the default, but if you can live with sub-30 mpg, try the 2.0 TFSi petrol - it’s surprisingly good fun to drive.

The exterior design is evolutionary to the point of being boring and as ever with Audi, it looks best when specified in expensive and sporty S-Line trim. The interior and materials feels like a step above many rivals, and the MMi interface is great once you’ve learned it.

The Q5’s problem is options. It starts from £38k, while a 2.0 TDi S-Line is £41,800 — but on top of that you’ll still be paying extra for leather seats, Audi’s virtual cockpit, a bigger navigation screen, rear-view camera and a driver safety assistance pack.

Price from: £38,760-45,375

Read our full review: Audi Q5

With its industry-leading 7-year warranty and packed to the rafters with kit and tech (in upper-spec KX-4, KX-5 and GT-Line versions) the Sportage is one of the best family SUVs, with loads of space and a top safety rating, too.

The entry price of £19,195 gets you a huge amount of car for the money - but the range sweet spot is probably a 1.6 Turbo Petrol All-wheel drive GT-Line, for a very reasonable £25,445.

That gets you a 7-inch touchscreen with SatNav and TomTom connected services, CarPlay and Android Auto, leather seats and a reverse camera, along with 19-inch wheels and LED lights. There are a huge number of Sportage variants, and part of the appeal is that each one doesn't offer a huge numbers of options — you simply pick the variant with the kit you want as standard.

Petrol, diesel, two-wheel and all-wheel drive Sportages are available, as is an automatic transmission on most models. While the pug-face is a little off-putting, the Sportage otherwise looks good and is seriously comfortable. We even found it fun to drive, too. There's a boot of around 500 litres and the cabin is spacious and practical — just a little more plasticky and less modern-looking than some of the competition.

Price from: £19,195-£32,775

Read our full review: Kia Sportage

The Discovery Sport is a class act. As happy on the road as it is in a muddy field, it’ll take you off the beaten track to places few cars in this list will manage to access, but it seats 7-people, too.

Versatile and comfortable, its weak points are that it doesn’t feel as car-like as a Q5 or XC60, the interior isn't as premium and nor is its tech as modern-feeling or well-integrated.

The 2.0 diesel engines come in 180 hp or 240hp outputs. While the lower power version is hardly fast or particularly economical, we’d stick with it and spend extra on more kit or a higher spec car — if you go for HSE Luxury spec, most things you’ll want (widescreen sat nav, leather, surround camera, panoramic roof, keyless entry) are standard.

And that’s one of its biggest advantages over rivals like the Audi Q5.

Price from: £28,355-£49,395

Read our full review: Land Rover Discovery Sport

Newly launched in the last 12 months, the CX-5’s sticking point is a limited engine choice (one petrol, two diesels) and limited spec (e.g. you can only have auto, four-wheel drive on certain diesel models).

But if you can find the one that fits you, the CX-5 is incredibly good. It feels just the right size, it’s one of the best SUVs to drive, it’s spacious and it’s well equipped.

We found the Sport Nav CX-5 we tested particularly good at delivering a refined experience, and providing the standard kit families want — Sat Nav, head-up display, power boot lid, driver-assistance system — which mean you don’t need to touch the options list.

We particularly like Mazda’s touch and rotary control infotainment interface — it’s just a shame the interior materials aren’t that bit more premium, and there aren’t more trim level choices.

Price from: £23,995-£33,395

Read our full review: Mazda CX-5

The Qashqai is the UK’s biggest selling SUV — and you can see why. It looks great, it drives well and it’s more practical than a hatchback while staying compact in its dimensions.

It features some neat practical options like a boot floor that can be flipped up as a divider, along with some big car tech options like a 360-degree camera system, and as of March 2018 Nissan’s semi-autonomous driving system — Pro-Pilot, which will steer and brake the car for you on single lane road. That's a £795 option.

Four-wheel drive is available on higher-spec models, along with a CVT-automatic. There are two petrols and two diesel engines — but most urban drivers will be happy with the 1.2 Turbo petrol.

While the Qashqai is a default choice for a reason, the tech and connectivity isn’t the best — it lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. The interior is a nice place to be though, and if you don’t go crazy with the options it’s good value. Acenta and Visia models, with the small engines, are the smart choice.

But the Connecta+ and Tekna trim levels, with features like the surround camera, Bose stereo, 19-inch wheels and panoramic roof are the ones everyone wants, and these deliver the full Qashqai feel-good experience. They do lift the Qashqai's price to a point where some better to drive, more spacious and premium rivals are within reach though.

Price from: £19295-£32,530

Read our full review: Nissan Qashqai

Refreshingly different. Peugeot’s dramatic-looking new crossover is a winner if you’re keen on a premium interior but without Audi prices. We think it looks great on the road and inside, the i-cockpit set up (as Peugeot calls its small steering wheel and high-up dials) works really well. Materials used are top class, and we love the piano key interface.

There’s strong space on offer, but the Peugeot could still pass for a big hatchback from some angles. Equipment is generous – we’d go for the second-level up ‘Allure’ trim level for Sat Nav, CarPlay/Android Auto, big wheels, contrast roof and driver assistance systems as standard. The small steering wheel makes for a fun drive, and the ride and refinement is good, but we’d avoid the auto gearbox and stick with the smaller engines.

Price from: £22765-£34165

Read our full review: Peugeot 3008

The Ateca is one of our favourite current SUVs. It shares much with VW’s Tiguan but is more fun to drive, generally cheaper to buy and actually shorter — so it’s easier to park. You get a 510 litre boot, but miss out on some of the big-car features the Tiguan gains at the top of its range.

Yet go for SE Technology level and you get an 8-inch touchscreen with Sat Nav, Android Auto, CarPlay and cool wheels. Add on the (oddly optional) parking sensors and you shouldn't really need much else.

The Ateca’s strongest suits are that it drives a little like a hot hatch and it's good value. It’s genuinely fun to drive, yes the ride is a little firm but it's fun to throw around in a way no SUV has a right to be.

If you don’t need big speed, try the 1.0 TSi petrol — that way you can keep the price pegged at £22k for the SE Technology spec. You can’t get any Tiguan for that money.

The only let down is an interior which feels decidedly cheap and dark compared to some rivals, but with the price saving and fun driving to be had compared to rivals, you might not care.

Price from: £18,670-£31,590

Read our full review: Seat Ateca

It’s based on a Golf so it’s great to drive, is compact enough to park in a city and it looks much smarter than the last model. The big advantage the Tiguan offers is its huge engine range, and vast spread of equipment levels.

We’d go for a 1.4 TSi petrol or a 2.0 TDi diesel, in SE Nav (Navigation, Android Auto and CarPlay). SEL spec gives you a bit more flash (panoramic roof, digital instrument panel, heated seats). Four-wheel drive is available on most models if you want it, as is a slick DSG auto box as an option. Avoid the big petrol/diesels engines in sporty R-Line spec.

It looks great but puts the Tiguan's price then firmly into the realm of Audi, BMW and Volvo rivals. At that level we'd pick a Q5 or XC60.

The Tiguan feels more premium than its Seat (Ateca) cousin — but it's not quite as fun to drive. An 8-inch touchscreen is standard as is CarPlay/Android Auto on all models except the base S level.

Space in the back is a strong-point, and VW offers you flexibility here because you can slide the rear seats forwards by 170mm making the boot 615 litres large.

Price from: £23,250-£39,510

Read our full review: Volkswagen Tiguan

The XC40 is the current must-have premium small SUV. It's Sweden at the weekend — still cool, but having a drink and letting it's hair down. It has that magic feel-good factor created by a car which looks fresh and new, has a high-quality but fun and easy to use interior, modern tech and delivers a great drive.

There are weak points — the engine range is not the best (we'd go for a D4 diesel or T3 petrol) — and it's not cheap. Choose an R-Design model for the best spec and a sporty look (Sat Nav, digital driver display, 19-inch wheels, contrast roof, part leather heated seats).

While it's more compact than a VW Tiguan, the XC40 stays true to Volvo's roots, so it is practical (boot is 460 litres) and if you use Volvo's car seats, you can fit three of them across the back seat which you can't in most of the cars in this list.

Of course, it'll look after you in a crash, too and try hard to stop you having one in the first place, too — Volvo's Intellisafe assistance and collision avoidance system is standard.

You don't even need to buy one outright, the Care by Volvo subscription service means you pay a (chunky) monthly fee, but nothing up front and everything is included — you only pay for the fuel you put in the car.

Price from: £27,610-£37,620

Read our full review: Volvo XC40

Another Volvo? Well yes, the XC40's big brother is equally talented. It's an Audi Q5 rival, whereas the XC40 is more VW Tiguan-sized. It plays the style card heavily, to the slight detriment of practicality — the 505 litre boot is 40 litres smaller than the Q5's.

But the XC60 feels high-quality, the cabin is the same as the larger XC90 with the well-judged Sensus centre screen and digital cockpit display works really well.

In our view, this is the best to sit-in mid-sized SUV — and the one which offers you the best array of technology and engine options in the class.

It's expensive, but the 'T8' plug-in hybrid, which offers up to 20 miles of range on pure battery electric power is by far the best engine to go for if you can afford it.

Equipment levels are high on R-Design and Inscription models, but consider adding the 'Pro' pack to get goodies which optimise the XC60, like bigger wheels and the surround view camera system.

Price from: £37,770-£59,770

Read our full review: Volvo XC60

A large SUV will make you feel like king of the road. It's easy to see why – the high-up driving position appeals, there's loads of space for people and stuff and yet you can drive these cars on your own and not feel as foolish as you would in an MPV.

At this level, four-wheel drive is standard and while off-road capability varies immensely, these cars give you a feeling of security whatever the weather. Many of these cars also have seven seats.

As the price climbs, image is as important as any other factor though — and it's a strength of nearly all the cars in this list

Audi Q7

Jaguar F-Pace

Land Rover Discovery

Kia Sorento

Range Rover Velar

Volvo XC90

Audi refreshed its largest SUV in 2015 with a seven-seat model that’s slightly less imposing than before but ultimately as sizeable as ever. The price can quickly add up to one as big as its interior (the model we tested listed up to £71,010), but then the Q7 carries Kings Road kudos.

For all that size, those in the rearmost seats get less space than in a Land Rover Discovery or Volvo XC90.

But the Q7 drives better than either of those cars — the 3.0 TDi engine is smooth and outright fast; it's mated to a brilliant 8-speed S-Tronic auto gearbox, too. The regular TDi might even make you question the need for the bonkers performance SQ7 version. And there’s an e-Tron hybrid version for those wanting some electric in their lives.

Tech on-board is excellent — well integrated, slick and easy to use but you still pay extra for Audi’s virtual cockpit, rear view camera and driver assistance tech unless you go for the 70-grand ‘Vorsprung’ trim level.

We’d go for the 218hp version of the 3.0 TDi in the S-Line trim for £54,605 - and then try to go easy on those options.

Price from £51,110-£78,955

Read our full review: Audi Q7

The F-Pace could have crept into our mid-sized family SUV section — it’s sized between an Audi Q5 and Q7 in length.

You only get 5-seats, but the benefit is a 650-litre boot. We like the F-Pace for its style (although it needs big, 22-inch wheels to look its best). We like the way it drives (as close to a Jaguar sports car as you can reasonably expect of an SUV) and its wide range of engines and trim levels (all the way from a 2.0-litre, 163-hp manual diesel, up to a 380-hp petrol ‘S’). Ignore the lowest power diesel and the manual gearbox.

The 2.0, 240-hp Diesel in R-Sport trim with the auto gearbox for £44,615 is the pick of the range. For more refinement and speed, the 3.0 Diesel S makes a lovely companion if you're splashing the cash.

The Jaguar is well-specified on higher trim (R-Sport, Portfolio, S) levels - giving you features like a driver assistance package, keyless entry and connected services which cost extra on German rivals.

The let-down comes in the area of interior ambience — it shares it dashboard with the XE saloon and the trims are pedestrian at best, plus that tech isn’t as well integrated or easy to use as some rivals — and there’s no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, either.

Price from: £34,730-£53,365

Read our full review: Jaguar F-Pace

The Sorento looks like an imposter in this list — it’s not wearing a badge of the same calibre as the others. However, if you’ve got a big family, or are looking for the best bang for your buck, you shouldn't dismiss it.

You get seven seats as standard with oodles of space — although the rear seats are only really for the kids. There’s a refined exterior design and high spec. KX-2 (£32,695) brings an 8-inch touch screen with Sat Nav, CarPlay and Android Auto, leather heated seats and a rear view camera. KX-3 adds a powered tailgate, LED headlamps, keyless entry and Harman/Kardon stereo.

Sure, the 2.2 diesel isn’t the most refined and it’s the only engine choice, so if you want petrol or hybrid look elsewhere. And the interior is hardly the most inspiring design or best appointed - but at the price, you probably won't care. In many ways, this is the thrifty person’s XC90 or Discovery, and an obvious choice for larger families. And you get Kia's 7-year warranty thrown into the price as a massive bonus.

Price from: £28,995-£41,995

Read our full review: Kia Sorento

For space and ultimate ability when the going gets tough, there is little to touch a Discovery. An XC90 runs it close for space but will be left behind off-road. On the road, the Discovery is smooth, but is big, and feels it — both out on the open road or when parking in town.

More’s the pity that the same must be said for the exterior design — which is challenging from the rear aspect. Bulk is the Discovery's enemy.

Inside is distinctly more Range Rover than Land Rover these days, with lashings of leather and nice trim, a USB-port for every one of the seven-seats (the rearmost of which will accommodate six-footers) and the tech is similar to other Jaguar Land Rover products. Which means it's not Audi-leading, but better than it used to be. No CarPlay or Android Auto though, annoyingly.

Engines are wide-ranging — the 240hp, four-cylinder diesel is coarse but does the job of pulling the car around, the 3.0 TD6 diesel only has 18 more hp but is significantly more refined — the £2k extra it costs is worth it in our view.

Price from: £46,335-£68,655

Read our full review: Land Rover Discovery

Our reigning car of the year is the most dynamic, low-riding Range Rover ever. Brimming with feel-good factor, it wows with its design — not just the sleek exterior (spec a black roof against a light body colour and big wheels for the best effect) but also the tech-filled interior with a total of 3-screens and a novel interface design.

It feels premium inside, but if leather’s not your thing you can try the premium textile trim for a truly modern vibe.

It’s a little on the expensive side, and specced-up the price gets a bit silly. Best value is the 240 (4-cylinder) diesel. Best for experience and those not worried about price is the 300 (6-cylinder) diesel. Add the R-Dynamic trim to any of the spec levels to make it look a little sportier.

Whichever one you choose, the Velar will do the Land Rover thing off road, and offers a great deal of comfort and refinement. It’s ultimately a titan of tech and a lesson in styling: no wonder it took our best car crown.

Price from: £45,145-£85,490

Read our full review: Range Rover Velar

Volvo waited a long time to replace the old XC90. The new car is confidently styled and boldly priced to match the premium German brands but that's mostly justified. It provides a warm, welcoming but still distinctly premium Swedish experience, particularly inside.

And that's why you see so many upper-middle-class families rocking round in XC90s. The D5 R-Design model looks the best value at £52,805. Seven leather-seats, Sat Nav, a 9-inch tablet centre screen and digital instrument cluster are standard on all models. CarPlay / Android Auto is a pricey £300 extra though.

The engine range — which is all 4-cylinder based — is a little weak and unrefined. But the (admittedly more expensive) T8 plug-in hybrid is great, goes 20-miles on electricity only and delivers both the fastest and most refined experience.

Everything else about the XC90 is designed to make life easy; the cabin is superb, the seats offer great comfort and this car is better set-up for family life than any of the opposition other than the Discovery.

Safety is still a big Volvo factor, so Intellisafe (driver assistance and collision avoidance systems) is standard and should stop you having a crash, while Pilot Assist almost lets the car essentially drive itself in some circumstances.

Price from: £49,905-£70,405

Read our full review: Volvo XC90