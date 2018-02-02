Seat Born will be company's first all-electric car

Seat is allegedly working on its first all-electric car and images of it have leaked online.

The Seat Born (or Seat E-Born) as it is rumoured to be called is said to be available from 2020 and will be a hatchback roughly the size of a Leon. The big difference is that it will have more cabin space and be styled - according to the pics - in more angular, futuristic fashion.

Exclusive images posted by Auto Express show a slightly raised floor and roofline, which it says is to accommodate the battery.

The car will be built on the VW Group's electric MEB platform and, as revealed by Seat's vice president for research and development, Dr Matthias Rabe, it will have two power outputs. He also said that the car is 95 per cent finished, although the final version might look a little different.

In terms of price, Rabe said that the Born (or E-Born) could be around the £25,000 mark: "I think in price terms our car will be around the same as an Ateca," he told Auto Express.

One interesting feature also detailed includes the ability to add services and features through over-the-air updates. You could be able to subscribe to upgrades, which will improve performance, for example.

They will be software based rather than hardware, he said.