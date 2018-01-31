  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cars
    3. >
  3. Car news

BP next to add electric vehicle charging points to petrol stations

|
BP BP next to add electric vehicle charging points to petrol stations

- Invests in mobile charging company

- Rolling out to BP stations across Europe

- Joins Shell in offering charge points

BP has announced it will be trialing electric vehicle charging points in select petrol stations in the UK and Europe.

The oil company has invested $5 million (£3.5 million) in US firm Freewire that specialises in mobile rapid charging units for vehicles. And, from February, will roll out the Freewire Mobi Chargers around its forecourts for customers to top up their electric cars.

BP is following Shell in supplying EV charging, with the rival already providing facilities in some locations.

The Freewire units make it easy to install in its stations, claims BP, thanks to their small form factor and mobility: "Using FreeWire’s mobile system we can respond very quickly and provide charging facilities at forecourts where we see the greatest demand without needing to make significant investments in today’s fixed technologies and infrastructure," said Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive of BP Downstream.

It is also a significant sign that oil companies are keen to adapt to the times and seek other revenue streams as electric cars and other vehicles become more mass market.

The initial wave of charging units will be used to test consumer demand, but all being well, BP's investment in Freewire should lead to more Mobi Chargers being sited.

PopularIn Cars
Volkswagen Arteon review: A four-door coupe with added spice
Audi e-tron: Design, battery range, price and everything you need to know about the all-electric SUV
Audi e-tron all-electric SUV will finally debut in September, with pre-orders opening and price revealed
The best electric cars: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads
Hyundai Kona Electric review: The everyman's EV is a near-perfect crossover
BMW i8 review: The eco supercar
Comments