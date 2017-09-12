  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cars
    3. >
  3. Car news

Seat to offer Alexa integration in select models later this year

|
Seat Seat to offer Alexa integration in select models later this year

Seat has announced it will be the first car manufacturer in Europe to offer Alexa integration in its vehicles.

Alexa will arrive in Leon and Ateca models from the end of this year, and will be available on the Ibiza, recently announced Arona, and the as yet unnamed large SUV the company plans to release in 2018.

With Alexa integration, Seat owners will be able to receive news updates, control music playback, locate points of interest, manage their personal schedule, and find the nearest dealership, all through voice command.

Seat hasn't confirmed if current Leon and Ateca vehicles can be upgraded to have the Alexa feature, or if it will only be available as standard or an optional extra on new car purchases.

The Arona is Seat's new SUV, which is smaller than the Ateca.

It will offer a digital cockpit when it launches, with prices starting at €15,990 and will be built on the same MQB A0 platform as the recently revamped Ibiza.

PopularIn Cars
Volkswagen Arteon review: A four-door coupe with added spice
Audi e-tron: Design, battery range, price and everything you need to know about the all-electric SUV
Audi e-tron all-electric SUV will finally debut in September, with pre-orders opening and price revealed
The best electric cars: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads
Hyundai Kona Electric review: The everyman's EV is a near-perfect crossover
BMW i8 review: The eco supercar
Comments