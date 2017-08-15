25 of the most incredibly futuristic electric cars from the last few years

Concept cars are incredible, especially if and when they eventually become reality. Of course, a lot of them don't and perhaps some are nothing more than a pipe dream or a manufacturer showing that they're not just stuck in their ways and can think "outside the box".

We've seen some pretty incredible concepts in the last few months and the future is full of promise. Join us as we take a view of the automotive future and all the wonder that it holds.

1/3 Audi

This is the Audi E-tron Sportback, an all-electric concept car designed by Audi. First revealed at the Shanghai Motorshow in 2017, Audi has hinted at a production version being available sometime in 2019.

Audi says the E-tron Sportback is a mix between the current A7 and an SUV - presenting a longer and more dynamic vehicle with a striking design. This all-electric car is intended to have around 429bhp and enough torque to push it from 0-62mph is under 4.5 seconds, so it's certainly no slouch.

1/3 Vanda

Vanda Electrics Dendrobium is an electric hypercar concept with menacing angles and plenty of promise. This concept is intended as a testament to the company's endless pursuit of quality topped with unique features that include an automatically synchronised roof and doors designed to look like an opening flower.

Vanda fully intends the Dendrobium to have hypercar performance including speeds in excess of 200mph and a 0-60mph of less than three seconds. Don't get too excited just yet though as it's apparently unlikely the car will be on the road before 2020.

1/3 Hyundai

Hyundai's FE Fuel Cell is one of 14 low-emission cars that Hyundai plans to launch before 2020. The FE (short for "Future Eco") is a hydrogen fuel-cell powered car which promises to drive more than 490 miles before it needs to be refuelled.

It's the follow up to the current ix35 model but with a powerplant that Hyundai claim is 20 percent lighter and 10 percent more efficient.

1/3 Bentley

Pitched as "the future of luxury" the Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6E concept is intended as a statement of Bentley's intention to create the World's first luxury electric sports car.

With the EXP 12 Speed 6E concept comes Bentley's classic lines supported by an electric powertrain expected to deliver performance that exceeds current combustion engines to deliver heart-stopping acceleration.

Bentley is also promising a long-range capacity that will allow journeys from London to Paris on a single charge.

1/3 Renault

Renault ZOE e-Sport Concept is a new car from Renault that represents a design fusion of the current Renault ZOE and a Formula E Renault e.dams single seater.

The intention of this concept car is to embody Renault's passion for motorsport and deliver a vehicle that's 100 percent electric and 100 percent sporty.

With 460bhp and 640Nm of torque that can be delivered almost instantly, the Renault Zoe E-Sport is said to be capable of going from 0-62mph in just over three seconds with a top speed of 130mph which can be reached in just 10 seconds. That's some promise from a sporty little hatchback.

1/3 Toyota

The Toyota I-Tril is one of the quirkier looking cars on our list, it's also the first car here that's self-driving. The keen eyed among you might also note the lack of a fourth wheel. That's because the Toyota I-Tril is essentially an electric tricycle.

With similar minimalist design features that we've already seen appearing in the Toyota IQ and Aygo, the Toyota I-Tril promises to be lightweight and agile. Weight reduction also comes with a lack of pedals - it's entirely self-driving after all. With the ability to reach a range of up to 185 miles on a single charge, does the Toyota I-Tril represent the future of autonomous urban travel?

1/3 Lightning

The Lightning GT represents the pinnacle of British engineering and future electric car design. In designing the GT, the Lightning car company set about building an electric car that would deliver an experience like no other. The designers of the car were told to create a vehicle without compromise.

The result is the Lightning GT, a car with a carbon fibre bodywork and lightweight aluminium chassis that supports the promise of over 450bhp and a 0-60mph time of less than four seconds. Beautiful, uncompromising and insanely fast.

1/3 NIO

The NextEV Nio EP9 is not only one of the meanest looking concept cars on our list, but it's also one of the most insane. This concept car is currently said to be not only the fastest electric car in the world, but also the fastest self-driving.

The NextEV Nio EP9 recently reached 160mph without a driver while doing laps at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. That same day, the car also managed to beat the fastest lap time on that track for a production car with a driver.

This car boasts other insane specs including the ability to reach a top speed of 194mph and hit 124mph in just seven seconds. An expertly designed chassis gives unparalleled aerodynamics and insane levels downforce that measures twice that of a Formula 1 vehicle. The future is here and it's incredible.

1/3 Volkswagen

The Volkswagen Sedric is the first self-driving car from the Volkswagen group and a concept car intended to deliver "level 5" autonomy. That means it reaches the top-level of autonomous driving and is fully automated so there's no need for pedals, a steering wheel or indeed a driving cockpit.

The Volkswagen Sedric will use artificial intelligence to power its automated driving system and promises to offer new levels of safety on the road as the possibility of human error will be removed from the equation. Sedric is, of course, a long way off being available to buy, but shows Volkswagen's intentions for the future of the group's vehicle production.

1/3 Volkswagen

Over the next few years, Volkswagen hopes to have a full line-up of electric vehicles under the ID name. The first is the Volkswagen ID Buzz Van, a modern electric version of the Volkswagen Microbus (or camper van).

The ID Buzz Van will be built with the company's modular electric car platform and a futuristic styling that still is still reminiscent of the original iconic styles of the Microbus. Production versions of the van will likely not arrive until 2020.

1/3 Honda

The Honda NeuV concept is a natty little self-driving, AI powered car with a smart assistant that'll talk back to you and keep you company as you drive. This car promises to learn your favourite journeys and pit stops - like which coffee shops you enjoy frequenting and even has a heart-rate monitor built into the seat to detect when you're stressed or anxious.

Plenty of potential here from Honda and we'll be interested to see what happens with the company's self-driving aspirations. Honda's aim is to "to create a safer, more efficient and enjoyable driving experience" and achieve a collision-free society by 2040. So this won't be the last concept we'll see from this manufacturer.

1/3 Toyota

The Toyota Concept-i is a concept car from Toyota with an insanely futuristic design. The Concept-i is planned as a semi-autonomous vehicle built with artificial intelligence that learns what you enjoy and allows for a "warm and friendly" driving experience. The Toyota Concept-i also boasts a guardian system to protect you while you're in control of the vehicle and a highly intelligent automated system that will keep you safe when the car is driving itself.

We're not likely to see the Concept-i on the roads anytime soon, but there's plenty of promise here.

1/3 Porsche

The unmistakable outline of a Porsche and the promise of a complete vision of an all-electric driving sensation. The Porsche Mission E represents the future of Porsche on the road and boasts a new design that accounts for the lack of combustion engine, exhaust system and transmission tunnel and results in a roomy, elegant sports car with room for four people.

The Mission E in undeniably Porsche in profile and Porsche in power and performance too. With 300 miles of possible range on a single charge and over 600hp, the Porsche E offers both convenience and speed in a sublime package. A top speed of 155 mph and the ability to reach 62mph in 3.5 seconds make this concept a car to be reckoned with.

1/3 Faraday

Meet the Faraday Future FFZERO1 concept. A car that started life as an employee's daydream sketch of an ultra-modern, ultra high-performance vehicle. This sketch quickly resonated with the company so they set about building it.

The Faraday Future FFZERO1 is said to be ground-breaking because of its adaptable design with a chassis that can be adapted to meet the vehicles needs. With the future of electric vehicles lacking in the excesses of current combustion engines, there's a lot more Farady can do with minimal physical compromise. And so the Faraday Future FFZERO1 is built from the ground-up with an embodiment of the company's design and engineering vision.

The result is a beautifully futuristic vehicle at the very beginning of its life.

1/3 Techrules

The AT96 TREV is a turbine-recharged electric 1030bhp supercar which promises a 1,200-mile driving range, top speed of 217mph and a 0-62mph time of 2.5 seconds.

A beautiful monster of a car that's full of promise and potential.

1/3 Renault

Another sporty concept car from Renault. This time an electric GT in the form of a 2-seater coupé. Distinctive lines, a carbon bodywork and a smooth satin finish result in a striking design that symbolises the car's dynamic character.

The Renault Trezor is designed with a focus on driving pleasure and top-quality materials and craftsmanship. The future of Renault is certainly interesting.

1/3 Jaguar

Late 2016, Jaguar unveiled the I-PACE, an electric performance SUV with a visually striking design. A five-seater sports car that represents a new era for Jaguar in the age of the modern electric vehicle.

The Jaguar I-PACE is one car on our list which we might actually see soon as Jaguar says a production version may be available as early as 2018.

With a 300mile driving range and a quick charging time (80 percent charge is capable in 90 minutes), the I-PACE promises to be as practical as it is swift.

1/3 Pininfarina

The Pininfarina H2 Speed Concept was awarded the "best concept" award at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. A sports vehicle that promises zero emissions and incredible performance to boot. The Pininfarina H2 Speed Concept is a high-performance track-based car with a revolutionary hydrogen fuel cell technology, two race electric motors and a regenerative braking system.

The Pininfarina H2 Speed Concept like many other cars on our list prove that electric cars don't have to be boring and the future is fast.

1/3 Citroen

Over 800 hours of expertise went into designing the Citroen DS E-Tense, a concept car with a focus on refined luxury and extreme attention to detail. The DS E-Tense features futuristic flowing lines and an exceptional driving experience backed up with 402hp and 516nm of torque.

1/3 BMW

With BMW's latest concept car, the company aims to take the "Sheer Driving Pleasure" that comes with its vehicles to the next level with the introduction of various new technologies and design concepts. This includes "driving intelligence" delivered by the company's own AI system "Companion" which promises to deliver subtle assistance in every driving situation.

The BMW Vision Next 100 boasts big bold designs and intelligent materials to offer the best driving experience around. We look forward to seeing this one on the road.

1/3 Rimac

The Rimac Concept One is pitched as "the supercar of the future, today" and is another big and bold concept car built from the ground up. The Concept One includes a motor system capable of driving each wheel individually with instant response and more than 90 percent efficiency.

This concept car is packed full of smart technology that includes the ability to send journey data to your smartphone. Backed by 1,225hp, the Rimac Concept One is more than capable, with a top speed of 220mph and a 0-62mph time of 2.5 seconds.

1/3 Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz Vision Tokyo is another on our list of concept cars that's capable of autonomous driving and boasts a big, bold and brilliantly futuristic design.

The Vision Tokoyo takes inspiration from the Metropolis it's named after. With a monolithic structure and "unique lounge ambience" in the interior of the vehicle that sets a level of futuristic luxury, the Vision Tokyo is sure to be something special.

A self-driving, electric fuel cell hybrid, the Vision Tokoyo is bringing bold new technologies to the Mercedes-Benz brand and promises a bright future for the company.

1/3 Chevrolet

The Chevrolet FNR Concept is most simply described as a thing of beauty, mostly because there aren't too many other words that do it justice. The team behind the design of this concept car describe it as having a "futuristic capsule design" and taking a look at the interior you can soon see why.

The brilliant design is superbly futuristic and includes a number of features that set the car apart - swinging doors, a wireless charging system and hubless motors in the wheels for starters. The interior is even more incredible and includes a self-driving system that allows the seats to swivel inwards so all passengers can see each other while they're whisked away on their journey. We have a feeling we won't see the FNR Concept in production anytime soon, but it's still an impressive looking machine.

1/3 Lexus

The Lexus LF-FC is the first ever Lexus fuel cell car, a concept that embodies the future of Lexus design. Aggressive lines, flowing curves and a level of luxury you'd expect from Lexus this concept is the company's flagship for the future.

1/3 Mercedes-Benz

Another Mercedes-Benz innovation, the F 015 is a car built with an immersive user-experience in mind - comfort, luxury and maximum space are the ideals here. This futuristic design includes the use of visual acoustics that allows the F 015 to communicate with passengers and offer a "continuous exchange of information between vehicle, passengers and the outside world".

The interior design oozes luxury with organic materials and high-quality veneers for an unparalleled feeling of space and freedom. It's certainly something special.