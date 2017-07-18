Shell will install electric car chargers at petrol stations in the UK this year

Shell petrol stations are going electric.

Well, not completely, but the oil company has confirmed it will install electric car chargers at petrol stations in the UK before the end of this year. The first chargers will offer 50kW recharging speeds, and they will be available at stations in Greater London, Derby, and even the Randstad region of the western Netherlands. Shell is partnering with Allego, an electric car infrastructure company, on the effort.

Here's what Anja van Niersen, CEO of Allego, had to say:

“We are proud being a service partner for Shell and that we can contribute to the transition towards cleaner mobility. We are looking forward to support Shell in delivering excellent value to its customers. We see that people are willing to shift towards electric mobility. But a lack of appropriate level of charging infrastructure and interoperable charging services is one of their main concerns. Allego and Shell join forces by adding fast chargers at the right service stations. Shell now actively contributes in creating a reliable and open charging network. A network that is accessible for all EV drivers, despite the brand of the car.”

Keep in mind Porsche's 350kW chargers deliver an 80-per cent recharge in just 15 minutes, and even Tesla’s Superchargers are capable of 120kW. Still, Shell's chargers will make drivers of the Nissan Leaf, BMW i3, and other ChAdeMO and CCS-compatible cars electric cars very happy. Teslas drivers can always fit a CHAdeMO adapter to the charging cable, as well.

