Harley-Davidson to keep making electric motorbikes after LiveWire

World renowned motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson is still to deliver a consumer edition of its LiveWire electric bike - which we first rode two years ago - yet it is confident enough in the concept that it will develop further all-electric vehicles down the line.

Harley-Davidson has revealed that it will release 100 new motorcycles in the next 10 years and an entire range of electric bikes will be included.

Speaking to Drive, Bill Davidson, vice president of the Harley-Davidson Museum also said that plans for a full release for the LiveWire are progressing nicely: "We're excited about our future. We actually showed a prototype of the electric LiveWire and that project is alive and well," he explained.

"We don't know yet when we're going to introduce it but it is progressing well and we will eventually introduce it."

The VP is the great grandson of company founder William A Davidson.

The Harley-Davidson LiveWire is, in almost every sense, every bit the growling bike the company is synonymous with. Apart from the sound.

To counteract the fact that electric vehicles make little noise when running - a no-no for most motorbikers let alone Harley-Davidson fans - the company has added a housing that creates a resonance when in operation. That, we discovered in our ride test in 2015, makes the bike sound like a jet engine. Lovely.

Price and exact release date for the LiveWire are still to be determined.