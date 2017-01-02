Whoa! Is Nissan about to add Microsoft Cortana to its cars?

You may be sick of CES news already, even though the week has only started, but we promise you Nissan's latest tease is worth your time.

Okay, so Microsoft has said it is opening up Cortana so that third-party companies can release devices with the assistant. Harman Kardon has already teased a Cortana-enabled speaker, which we're assuming will function a lot like Google Home and Amazon Echo, two smart speakers with their own always-on, voice-activated assistants. Now, Nissan - the car maker - is teasing it's first product with Cortana.

Nissan took to Twitter on Monday to strongly hint that Cortana will be a part of its 5 January keynote at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The company didn't provide any other details, so we can only assume what's coming, and our imaginations are running wild. Keep in mind Microsoft recently brought Skype for Business to Volvo's 90 cars, and Volvo is interested in bringing Cortana to its cars.

In other words, it's not out of the realm of possibilities that Microsoft wants not only smart devices but also cars leveraging its assistant. If Volvo is exploring the possibility, Nissan probably is as well. We should know more in a few days.

