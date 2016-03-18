Electric double-decker buses with 180-mile range hit London next month

The pure electric double decker buses that were teased last year have been revealed a month ahead of their launch on London routes. TfL says this is the world's first electric double decker bus.

London began running electric single decker buses in July 2015.

Five models will be let loose on London streets initially, each capable of covering 180 miles on a charge. This, bosses say, should be enough to cover a full day of use before needing a four-hour recharge overnight.

The 10.2 metre buses are capable of holding 54 seated passengers and 27 standing. They are built by Chinese manufacturer BYD and are reported to cost £350,000.

The new electric double decker buses will begin their use on route 98 between Willesden and Holborn next month.

The point of the electric buses, other than pushing ahead with technology, is to help reduce emissions in the city to tackle air pollution.

This launch follows the New Routemaster buses with a hop-on and hop-off open back system. Instead of sticking to that style these electric double deckers are more traditional following issues with the New Routemaster buses.

Anyone will be able to ride the world's first electric double decker on route 98 from April 2016.

