Morgan EV3 is a steampunk dream, plus it's electric

Morgan is a car manufacturer steeped in history that respects the past. So even when going electric it has managed to remain decidedly old school in its stylings with the EV3.

The Morgan EV3, revealed as a production model at the Geneva Motor Show 2016, is a three wheel, all-electric car that really does look like something out of a steampunk game.

This is the first all electric vehicle from Morgan which will be available to buy. The 500kg machine features a 62bhp electric motor fed by lithium ion batteries. That weight to power ratio should result in a 0-62mph time of 8-seconds, a top speed of 115mph and a range of 150 miles.

Morgan currently has its similarly designed 3 Wheeler which is priced at £25,950. It says the electric EV3 will be similarly priced.

The Morgan EV3 looks like something out of the past with those thin wheels mounted on that round edged bonnet. As for that bronze looking radiator and three lights to match the wheel number, it's inspired. We really wouldn't be surprised if someone adapted this to work off steam with a full chimney piping out of the rear above the seat. In fact it might even enhance the car.

Morgan will start producing the EV3 in Q4 of this year so don't expect to get hold of one until early next year. That gives you plenty of time to pick out a nice white scarf, leather driving gloves and a pair of goggles then.

