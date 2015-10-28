  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cars
    3. >
  3. Car news

Tokyo Auto Show 2015 in pictures: Crazy concepts, futuristic supercars and more from the show floor

|
1/10 Pocket-lint
The headline of the RX-Vision is that it reintroduces a rotary engine - a moving parts tech that's rarely used in contemporary cars (Mazda hasn't since 2012). But let's not get side-tracked by what's under the hood too much, for the RX-Vision is an absurdly stunning looking vehicle. It's low-to-the-ground, snarling and full of attitude. But not full of engine: the rotary ought to be small enough to not fill up too much of that huge bonnet (not that we've been allowed to look underneath it). A nod to the future RX-7, perhaps? Here's hoping.

Tokyo is known as one of the world's most futuristic cities, so when the Tokyo Motor Show rolls into town it's all about showing off whacky and wild concept cars. Ah, we do like a bit of fun.

Not that it's all entirely "Japan crazy", of course. The Tokyo Motor Show 2015 might have avoided the splurge of popular yet dull SUVs, a la Frankfurt show, but with the likes of Mazda showing of its RX-Vision supercar concept, there's some heart-racing automotive kit on show too.

Even Lexus pulled back the sheet on its LF-LC concept, which is all grille and attitude; a hybrid 2+2 coupe that, we have to say, looks stunning. It was one of the bigger reveals, giving the car originally unveiled at the Detroit Motor Show 2013 a more roadworthy appeal.

However, such sensibilities can't be levied at Lexus' big brother, Toyota. The Japanese giant outed all manner of concepts, from the bug-like S-FR, to the insides-out Kikai concept. Fun, but there's a defining Japanese design style for 2015 - just go look at the hydrogen-powered Honda FCV - that is like the antithesis to European style. We're not quite sure we get it.

We've trawled the show floors in Tokyo to find the best cars on offer. Check out the gallery above for more pictures of our favourites - including Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and (wait for it) Yamaha. Yep, bike maker extraordinaire has decided to make a four-wheeler too.

PopularIn Cars
  1. Kia Stinger GT S review: Korea’s spicy alternative to the German mainstays
  2. Future electric cars: The battery powered tech cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years
  3. Carpe lets you lease a Jaguar or Land Rover from £945 a month
  4. The best electric cars: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads today
  5. Porsche's first all-electric car gets official name: Taycan
  1. BMW X2 review: Into the blue?
  2. Audi MMI: Exploring Audi's in-car infotainment and tech options
  3. Here's the Audi Q8 in pictures: How good is the new premium SUV?
  4. Audi e-tron: Design, battery range, price and everything you need to know about the all-electric SUV
  5. Audi Aicon: A look at the fully autonomous future, arriving 2021
Comments