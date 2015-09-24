Bloodhound supersonic car in pictures: The 1,000mph British record-breaker shown in London

There are fast cars and there are fast cars. Although Bloodhound, the British-borne supersonic project theoretically capable of topping 1,000mph, could only really be described as a vehicle - and a spectacular one at that given its 13.5m length.

The Bloodhound SSC is powered by one Rolls-Royce jet engine - the same as you would find in a Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet - and as if that's not enough there's a supercharged Jaguar V8 engine used solely to pump oxidizer into (not on show at this stage) three Nammo hybrid rockets.

The Bloodhound's combined power is 135,000 thrust hp, which is the same as 180 F1 cars rolled into one. Forget 0-60mph, this supersonic thrustmaster can go from 0-1,000mph in just 55-seconds. So fast that braking - using a combination of brakes, air brakes and chutes - will inflict 3G of force on the pilot.

At its top speed - which is projected to be 1,050mph maximum in simulated tests, anticipated to hit a plausible 1,000mph in a real-world ideal situation - it will cover a mile every 3.6-seconds. Which would mean covering Land's End to John o' Groats in just over 52-minutes.

Bloodhound will make a bid at taking the land-speed record, piloted by Andy Green, the current record-holder and pilot of ThrustSSC's 763mph record achieved in 1997. A 200mph bid will be made in the UK in 2016 after further testing, with the end goal to achieve a 1,000mph marker in South Africa in 2017.

Bloodhound is on show at London Canary Wharf where 8,000 pre-registered public visitors are expected to visit over Friday 25 to Saturday 26 September. If you haven't booked then, well, "your name's not down, you're not coming in". But at least you can look at all of our lovely pictures in the gallery above.