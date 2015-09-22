Spectre Bond cars, in photos: Jaguar CX75, Aston Martin DB10, Range Rover Sport SVR and Land Rover Defender

The next James Bond film, Spectre, is set to arrive before the end of 2015 this October. Aside from the usual action, fashionable posing and suave behaviour the things we really want to see are the cars.

Jaguar Land Rover has been working with the Bond team to offer a selection of vehicles to compliment the inevitable Aston Martin. The Jaguar CX75 was one of our favourite cars from the Frankfurt Motor Show and may just have us cheering on the bad guys when it appears in Spectre.

READ: Frankfurt Motor Show 2015 in pictures: The best supercars, concepts, hybrids and more

The Jaguar CX75 will be powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine. No, not the original hybrid powertrain placed in the concept, but still rapid.

The Range Rover Sport SVR is due to make a snowy appearance in the movie alongside the Land Rover Defender. The SVR is Land Rover's most powerful car ever made churning out a whopping 542bhp thanks to a 5.0S V8 engine. The highly modified Defender looks good too rolling along on massive 37-inch wheels.

The Aston Martin in this iteration of Bond is the new DB10. This is a bespoke two door beast with a 6-litre V8 bi-turbo engine.

Check out the gallery above showing off the cars on set, at events and in the studio.

READ: Jaguar F-Pace: The first ever Jaguar SUV goes tech-heavy