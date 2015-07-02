Chevy is adding an air conditioner just for overheated phones to 2016 cars

All smartphones occasionally overheat, but Chevrolet wants to stop it.



You've probably experienced your phone getting overly warm when doing the most common tasks, like streaming music or playing a graphic-intense game. Even high ambient temperatures can cause heavy strain. It's super annoying because it drains your phone's battery life and slows processing speeds.

Although some phone makers have come up with thermal protection features that enable a smartphone to halt charging or at least turn off until they've cooled down, one American car maker doesn't think that's good enough and has even developed an entire cooling system as an alternative solution of sorts.

Chevy admitted it was recently testing a smartphone wireless charging feature when its engineers noticed thermal protection features were actually really inconvenient for drivers. They often rely on their smartphones for streaming music, turn-by-turn navigation, or receiving calls when behind the wheel.

The engineers therefore invented a system called Active Phone Cooling. It'll be added to several 2016 vehicles, along with wireless charging. The feature is basically an air vent connected to the car’s air conditioning and ventilation system. It directs cool air to a chargin bin where the phone rests when charging.



Active Phone Cooling will be available in the Impala, Malibu, Volt, and Cruze, but keep in mind it only works when the HVAC system is turned on by the driver. Chevy said no other car maker in the world offers a similar solution.