Shell helps create the concept car for our future cities

Shell is working with car designer Gordon Murray and engine specialist Osamu Goto to co-engineer tomorrow's vehicle.

The company has described the concept car, which is called Project M and scheduled to officially unveil in November, as an "ultra-compact, efficient car for city use based around the internal combustion engine."

Shell’s Lubricant’s Technology team is collaborating with The Gordon Murray Design Group and engine specialist Geo Technology to engineer the car and ensure that all parts, like lubricants and engine, are integrated. Shell is even designing a motor oil that will enhance efficiency (though is still far - presumably - from being green).

Shell worked with Gordan Murray in 2010 on the T.25 car, which it said uses specially formulated Shell lubricants. The new Shell concept car will be a "total re-think" of the T.25 car and will again incorporate "specially formulated, low viscosity engine oil". It's suppose to demonstrate how efficient a car can be when made in conjunction with Shell.

Shell, which has varied fuel and technical expertise, also hopes that this car will help people drive in the congested cities of the future. In 2050, instance, three-quarters of the world's estimated 9 million population will live in cities, and Shell wants to show how the world can go about engineering a city car designed for such congested places.

Project M will technically also launch at the Americas Shell Eco Marathon, a series that challenges student teams to dream up ultra-energy-efficient vehicles. The marathon will take place in Detroit from 9 April to 12 April.