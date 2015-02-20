London Formula E track revealed for two races in Battersea Park

The first all electric Formula E race in London has had its track unveiled today for two races in Battersea Park.

The London stage of the Formula E world tour is set to take place on the 27 and 28 June this year. That will comprise two races for rounds 10 and 11 of the ePrix. The track, specially created for the race, will be a 2.92km circuit with 15 turns within Battersea Park in south London.

These two races should be the final two of the season for the Formula E championships. Alejandro Agag, CEO of Formula E, said: "Having two races in London – the final two of the season – was an option we discussed at length with Wandsworth Council and means that London could well be where the inaugural champion is crowned."

The event will go beyond Formula E alone as spectators get more for their money with the FE Series race. This will be between children from 10 local schools who are competing in self-assembled electric kit cars.

British racing driver Sam Bird, who competes for the UK-based Virgin Racing team, on the circuit layout said: "The track is in the beautiful Battersea Park, right next to the River Thames, just across from Chelsea and with some of the most famous features of London’s skyline in the background. The layout itself seems to combine fast straights, a couple of high-speed bends, as well as some challenging chicanes and braking zones.

