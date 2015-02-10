James Bond Spectre cars revealed: Jaguar C-X75, Land Rover Defender Big Foot and more

The new Bond cars for the latest Spectre film have been unveiled by Jaguar Land Rover.

In the 24th Bond film you can look forward to seeing high-speed car action from Jaguar's stunning C-X75, the Aston Martin DB10 and even appearances from heavily modified Land Rover Defender Big Foot and Range Rover Sport SVR beasts.

According to Jaguar Land Rover we will see the Jaguar C-X75 feature in a "spectacular car chase sequence through Rome along side the Aston Martin DB10".

The Range Rover Sport SVR is the most powerful Land Rover ever, according to the company. The Land Rover Defender Big Foot was modified to feature massive 37-inch off-road tyres to tackle extreme terrain, bespoke suspension and enhance body protection. They sound like some even Bond would be impressed with.

The most recent appearance of Land Rover in a Bond film was the last, Skyfall, where Moneypenny drove the Land Rover Defender 110 Double Cab Pick Up.

We can't wait to see the 778 horsepower plug-in hybrid Jaguar C-X75 up against the 4.7L V8 Aston Martin DB10 that was created specifically for this Bond film. Here's hoping after the film these will go on the market so anyone, who's rich enough, can buy them and the rest of us can enjoy drooling as they pass us on the road.

Check out the Jaguar XE to see some of the tech you can expect in the C-X75.

