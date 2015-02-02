Formula 1 2015: What’s new, cars, rules and changes explained

The 66th season of Formula 1 will kick-off in Australia on 15 March 2015 with new rules, teams, cars and drivers. Manufacturers are already unveiling their new cars that will be powering their drivers around the tracks.

As is the case year after year the FIA is tightening the rules to make sure manufacturers and drivers are being pushed to their limits. This ensures the cars are always getting better - in recent years that's meant becoming more efficient.

But what's new that will change the way the races go in 2015? With a drop in engine size in the past car noise and speed was affected, some say for the worse. Will 2015 be a year of good change or bad?

The F1 regulations mean engines are limited to 1.6-litre turbocharged V6 with a rev limit of 15,000rpm and a maximum fuel flow of 100kg per hour. Cars are also only allowed to carry 100kg of fuel. But more has changed this year meaning that the cars are different. Several have been revealed already, so what can you expect?

McLaren Honda

Honda will be returning to McLaren for the first time since 1992 when it used to supply engines to the team. This year Honda will provide a V6 engine with Energy Recovery System package. Honda previously worked with British American Racing and Jordan Grand Prix as engine provider.

The new McLaren-Honda will be called MP4-30 and feature a carbon-composite body with slimmed rear, revised nose and new powertrain. It will feature the Honda RA615H engine.

The McLaren-Honda team drivers for 2015 will be Jensen Button and Fernando Alonso.

Lotus F1 Team

Renault will no longer supply Lotus. Now Lotus will have its engines made by Mercedes-Benz. The new E23 has been in the wind tunnel where aerodynamics have been refined. Hopefully last season's £64m losses won't hinder this season's performance too badly. The Mercedes PU106B Hybrid engine should help change the Lotus fortunes for 2015.

The Lotus team drivers for 2015 will be Romain Grosjean and Pastor Maldonado.

Scuderia Ferrari

The new Ferrari SF15-T has been unveiled with a more tightly packaged rear bodywork and improved aerodynamics. The previous nose that resembled a vacuum has been replaced with a smoother, longer nose. It will, of course, feature a Ferrari engine.

The Ferrari team drivers for 2015 will be Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Räikkönen.

Mercedes AMG Petronas

While the Mercedes might not have a lot of changes at first glance, it's had plenty of hard work in hidden parts, the company claims. There will be a narrower and longer nose on the F1 W06 Hybrid as well as narrower rear bodywork. It will feature the Mercedes PU106B Hybrid engine.

The Mercedes team drivers for 2015 will be Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton.

Williams Martini Racing

The Williams FW37 has a new nose design featuring a bump sticking out from a square section at the front. It will use the Mercedes PU106B Hybrid engine.

The Williams team drivers for 2015 will be Felipe Massa and Valtteri Bottas.

Infiniti Red Bull Racing

As is the case with most cars this season the Red Bull car has a newly designed nose as well as changes under the skin. The RB11 also has an, ahem, interesting livery that's not totally dissimilar to a zebra. Let's hope it's just the testing livery. The Renault Sport's Energy F1 engine has also been refined to offer maximum power output.

The Red Bull team drivers for 2015 are Daniil Kvyat and Daniel Ricciardo.

Sauber F1 Team

After a poor season in 2014 Sauber's latest C34-Ferrari should receive plenty of improvements before it's rolled out in February. The car will feature a Ferrari built engine.

The Sauber team drivers for 2015 are Marcus Ericsson and Felipe Nasr.

Sahara Force India F1 Team

The VJM08 will still sport the bright orange colours of Force India but will now feature a lowered front end chassis and nose. The new regulations have meant a loss of downforce that has meant performance had to be tweaked.

The car will use the Mercedes PU106B Hybrid engine.

The Force India team drivers for 2015 are Sergio Pérez and Nico Hülkenberg.

Scuderia Toro Rosso

The STR10 is a Renault powered machine with a newly designed nose for better aerodynamics. It will use the Renault Energy F1-2015 engine.

The Toro Rosso team drivers for 2015 are Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz, Jr.

CF1 Caterham F1 Team

The Caterham car has not been revealed yet but since it's a Renault team partnership we know it will feature the Renault Energy F1-2015 engine. The drivers are also unconfirmed at time of publishing.

Manor Ferrari F1 Team

The team at Manor Ferrari have not revealed their car, although the engine should presumably be the Ferrari engine. The car will be called the MNR1. The drivers have yet to be announced.

As Formula 1 pushes for greater efficiency the number of power units allowed on a car has dropped to four from five last year. This should help push battery tech forward which translates to better electric cars on the road in the future.

The big change for 2015 is the nose design. Noses will be lower than in 2015 but must taper to a point, encouraging a more gradual shape. It must also be symmetrical and consistent with the centreline of the car. This should mean less drag which will result in teams tweaking engines to make them even more efficient.

The minimum weight of the car has increased to 702kg - allowing for a little more protective casing on the road.

The anti-intrusion panels on both sides have been extended upwards to the rim of the cockpit and alongside the driver's head. This should result in greater protection for the drivers.

The FIA has approved the use of 2014 chassis in the cases of teams struggling with funding, presuming they have been provided individual dispensation.