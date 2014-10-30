  Aeromobil 3.0 is the flying car that fits on the road and can travel 500 miles

The Aeromobil 3.0 is quite possibly the best looking flying car ever made. Not only is it sleek for aerodynamics but it's also small enough to drive on the road. The fact that it can fly 500 miles is just a very fancy bonus.

Created by a Slovakian start-up this flying car is currently a prototype that's about the size of a minivan. The Aeromobil 3.0 can feature a 100-horsepower, four-cylinder engine capable of a top flight speed of 100mph and that 500 mile range mentioned earlier. Altitude is limited to 9,800 feet so as to avoid cabin pressurising.

The outer frame is made from carbon fibre allowing for strength while remaining light. The wings retract behind the body and sit at a 3-degree incline for stability.

This looks far better than the Terrafugia Transition, in our opinion, which isn't due until 2015. The Aeromobil 3.0 hasn't got a release date but it looks set to offer the latest extras like GPS, autopilot and an emergency parachute system. So it should be worth the wait then.

Pricing for the Aeromobil hasn't been announced but the company says it will be in the range of supercar pricing. So we're expecting over £100,000 but less than £250,000. Of course you'll also need a pilot's license to fly the beast.

READ: Terrafugia Transition flying car takes to the skies