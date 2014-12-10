Saltwater powered Quant e-Sportslimousine, with 600km range and 0-62mph in 2.5s time, approved for EU

Until now Tesla has been relatively unchallenged in the high-end electric car market. But now that German company nanoFLOWCELL AG with its Quant is here that's about to change.

The Quant e-Sportlimousince might sound ridiculous and that's because it is, in a good way. This all-wheel drive electric car manages 925ps of power for a 0-100kph time of 2.8 seconds. In spite of supercar power it'll still manage a range of up to 600km and can get up to 380kph. Handling should be great too thanks to steady power delivery through 4 three-phase induction motors that use torque vectoring.

The catch? It's still a prototype right now. The drive system is still under development since this nanoFLOWCELL isn't yet ready for mass production. But with an Android-based infotainment system, an outer shell that takes stresses similar to the SpaceX Falcon 1 system, and looks to drool for we're willing to wait. Gull-wing doors are just the icing on a very impressive cake.

The nanoFLOWCELL uses saltwater to power the battery meaning an intense delivery of power when needed but long life for range too. It should manage five times more range than a lithium-ion battery can deliver. And since the fuel cells just need spent fluid changed it should be a fast process, like filling up a petrol car.

On paper, and in prototype form, this car is perfect. But whether the company can get it to market and sell it en masse is the deciding factor here. This could be a threat to Tesla with a new Elon Musk in the making in its co-creator Nunzio La Vecchia.

Here's hoping it gets made soon and can actually be afforded by more than the mega rich only. Experts says that it'll be £1 million or more. At least it's now approved for EU roads which makes it a little more attainable.

READ: Watch Tesla's Elon Musk show off dual-motor AWD Model D and autopilot