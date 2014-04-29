Trident Iceni sports car offers 2000-miles from a tank of diesel, available now

Trident, a British sports car brand, has announced the availability of its Iceni family of sports cars, boasting a 2000-mile range from a single tank of diesel, with a top speed of over 190mph.

This impressive figure - with the ability to run on regular, mineral or bio-diesel - is achieved thanks to a patented torque multiplication technology to improve efficiency by around 20 per cent.

There's a 6.6-litre turbo diesel V8 powering the Iceni, clipped to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The car claims a 3.7 second 0-60mph time from the standard 395bhp engine.

However, there are various upgrade options offering comfort and convenience, like electric seats or heated mirrors, as well as performance upgrades, where you'll be able to boost power output to 600bhp, add carbon ceramic brakes and so on.

"We have worked extremely hard to reach this point and the whole Trident team is thrilled to be bringing the world's most fuel-efficient diesel sports cars to market", said Daniel Monaghan, co-founder of Trident.

The Trident Iceni will be available in three body types: there's the standard sports car, the Magna fastback version (pictured above), finally the Venturer, which is described as an estate.

Each car can be fully customised to your requirements with prices starting from £96,000. Trident says that availability will be limited and pre-launch waiting lists are already showing plenty of global interest.

Those interested in getting their hands on the Trident Iceni should head over to tridentsportscars.com, we will be bringing you our first impressions later in the month once we've been behind the wheel.