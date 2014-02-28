  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cars
    3. >
  3. Car news

Buy a street-legal Batmobile Tumbler for $1 million

|
  Buy a street-legal Batmobile Tumbler for $1 million

Batman and Batgirl wannabes, your time has come. A street-legal Batmobile "Tumbler" is now available to buy for a suitably playboy-billionaire-superhero price of $1 million.

The Tumbler is a replica of the one used in The Dark Knight. The creators, James Edition, say that while it is street legal it's not exactly a replacement for your usual vehicle.

READ: Real-life Batmobile Tumbler pictures and eyes-on

But road legal doesn't just mean number plates bunged on the front and rear. This car also comes with a few extra for your money. But not rocket launchers. There are huge 44-inch tyres with custom rims, a stereo with Bluetooth, iPod integration plus CD and DVD capabilities. There are also five cameras to help assist parking in small spaces. Sometimes evil-doers can't afford a sprawling lair.

The car has an eight-cylinder engine with rear-wheel drive. But since it's American it comes only in left-hand drive and, of course, is an automatic.

Want to own one of only five Batmobile Tumblers in the world? Better start breaking all your piggy banks.

PopularIn Cars
  1. The best electric cars: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads today
  2. Porsche buys 10 per cent stake in Rimac to speed up its EV development
  3. Nissan Qashqai to get facelift and new hybrid powertrains in 2020
  4. Kia Stinger GT S review: Korea’s spicy alternative to the German mainstays
  5. Future electric cars: The battery powered tech cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years
  1. Carpe lets you lease a Jaguar or Land Rover from £945 a month
  2. Porsche's first all-electric car gets official name: Taycan
  3. BMW X2 review: Into the blue?
  4. Audi MMI: Exploring Audi's in-car infotainment and tech options
  5. Here's the Audi Q8 in pictures: How good is the new premium SUV?
Comments