  Buy a street-legal Batmobile Tumbler for $1 million

Batman and Batgirl wannabes, your time has come. A street-legal Batmobile "Tumbler" is now available to buy for a suitably playboy-billionaire-superhero price of $1 million.

The Tumbler is a replica of the one used in The Dark Knight. The creators, James Edition, say that while it is street legal it's not exactly a replacement for your usual vehicle.

But road legal doesn't just mean number plates bunged on the front and rear. This car also comes with a few extra for your money. But not rocket launchers. There are huge 44-inch tyres with custom rims, a stereo with Bluetooth, iPod integration plus CD and DVD capabilities. There are also five cameras to help assist parking in small spaces. Sometimes evil-doers can't afford a sprawling lair.

The car has an eight-cylinder engine with rear-wheel drive. But since it's American it comes only in left-hand drive and, of course, is an automatic.

Want to own one of only five Batmobile Tumblers in the world? Better start breaking all your piggy banks.