  Military robot truck convoy autonomously drives without weak fleshy humans

Military defence contractor Lockheed Martin has successfully sent a robot truck convey through urban areas. They didn't crash or hit any unsuspecting pedestrians despite not having humans at the wheel.

The military wants the ability to send truck convoys into war zones without the need to risk soldiers sitting in the driving seat. This would mean supplies could be sent to the front line without human risk, as well as getting troops out of danger.

The Autonomous Mobility Appliqué System (AMAS) developed by Lockheed uses GPS and LIDAR to navigate. The GPS shows the truck where to go while the LIDAR "sees" obstacles using laser radar, so collisions can be avoided. Other trucks can be added to the lead so they follow it in convoy.

Lockheed said: "The [successful] test involved driverless tactical vehicles navigating hazards and obstacles such as road intersections, oncoming traffic, stalled and passing vehicles, pedestrians and traffic circles in both urban and rural test areas."

While these smart driverless vehicles have been in development for years, including at Google. We've not seen them used in the real world yet. A battle situation, where lives rely on machines, is the ultimate test. We'll be keeping an eye on Lockheed to lead the driverless revolution.

