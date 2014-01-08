Audi partners with Nvidia to put virtual cockpit into new Audi TT (video)

The new Audi TT will feature virtual cockpit powered by Nvidia's Tegra 3 chipset, the car manufacturer confirmed at CES 2014 in Las Vegas, presenting the new car interior at the show.

The new 12.3-inch driver monitor will allow more dynamic use of the space in front of the driver, enabling 3D mapping and the ability to customise the display to the driver's preferences.

There are two display modes available, a classic view that shows you the traditional dials and a second infotainment view where the instruments are smaller, so you can have a huge map displayed, for example.

The display is based on Nvidia's Visual Computing Module, which is designed to give car companies a powerful CPU, GPU and audio and video processors to cover the entertainment and information systems in the car.

"Audi and Nvidia engineers work closely together to develop hardware and software that truly delight customers," said Mathias Halliger, chief architect of infotainment systems at Audi.

"With the flexible VCM platform, we are able to quickly bring to market a new generation of Tegra-based infotainment systems, as well as an integrated mobile computer, matching the rapid cadence of the consumer electronics industry."

Audi says that the new menu system is designed to act like a smartphone, with integrated controls on the steering wheel putting all features just a few clicks away.

Audi has taken its partnership with Nvidia a step further with the launch of the Smart Display tablet. This in-car tablet has been designed to expand the connected options of the car, so those in the passenger seats can get some control, or use the car's internet connection.

"Audi is a true leader in the development of advanced vehicle electronics," said Taner Ozcelik, vice-president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia.

"Breakthroughs like the first navigation system based on Google Earth and the first automotive-grade tablet demonstrate Audi's strategy to fast track consumer electronics technology into the car."

We're looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the new Audi TT to see the virtual cockpit in action, as well as seeing how Audi's new sports coupé behaves on the road.