  Ford boss Mulally declares himself out of the running for Microsoft top job

Ford boss Alan Mulally has officially confirmed that he has no interest in becoming Steve Ballmer's successor as CEO at Microsoft.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Mulally said he would not be leaving Ford until at least the end of 2014, before which Microsoft is thought to want a new chief exec in place.

"I would like to end the Microsoft speculation because I have no other plans to do anything other than serve Ford," he said. "You don't have to worry about me leaving."

The Ford CEO declined to reveal whether he had been contacted by Microsoft or if talks had taken place, but did say that the speculation was a distraction for the motor firm.

Microsoft also refused to deny or confirm that Mulally had been approached. "Out of respect for the process and the potential candidates, we don't comment on individual names," a spokesman told AP.

Other candidates still thought to be in the running for the job include Nokia CEO Stephen Elop, who is soon to re-join Microsoft as executive vice-president of the devices and services division, which it acquired from Nokia.

Microsoft's own Satya Nadella, Tony Bates and Kevin Turner have also all been linked to the role.