HERE Connected Driving announces in-dash car navigation system

HERE, which you probably know best for powering Nokia's mobile maps, has unveiled a series of new in-car developments - that don't require a phone. But it should work seamlessly with its mobile app counterpart.

HERE Connected Driving is an in-dash car navigation system aimed at large car manufacturers. It will be officially unveiled on 10 September. Right now we have been informed about several key sections.

First up is HERE Auto - this is the name of the in-car embedded system which offers turn-by-turn navigation for over 95 countries in 2D, 3D and even satellite map views. It also comes to the manufacturer with an SDK for easy upgrades in the future.

The next section is HERE Auto Cloud, which provides real-time traffic and road closure information as well as recommendations for parking, restaurants and fuel or charging points.

HERE Auto Companion is a mobile (Android and Nokia) and web app that should offer seamless synchronisation. So if you've found a restaurant on your phone you won't need to re-enter the route once you climb into the driver's seat. Car makers can develop their own apps that, for example, let drivers remotely find their car with their mobile using LiveSight augmented reality technology – or check the car’s stats like fuel levels and tire pressure.

HERE Traffic has also had improvements made to accuracy on readings that take into account more data from weather, congestion, construction and other factors.

Thilo Koslowski, VP of Automotive at tech research firm Gartner says: "By 2016, the majority of consumers in mature markets will consider in-vehicle web-based data access a key criterion in their automotive purchase."