Batmobile to race in Gumball rally, team builds custom Batman Tumbler

The Gumball 3000 rally is a British-originating annual 3,000 mile road race that generally attracts all manner of supercars and fast automobiles and takes part in different locations around the world each year. This year's will start in Copenhagen on 18 May and will feature, for the very first time, a fully working, souped-up Batmobile.

A group of international gearheads commissioned a street legal Batman Tumbler from the Dark Knight trilogy of films and have entered it into this year's race. Team Galag will drive it across the course that ends in Monaco during the Formula One Grand Prix.

The car was built in conjunction with Parker Brothers Concepts and cost around £1 million to put together. It is capable of speeds of up to 100mph.

"The main reason behind doing the Tumbler was that we wanted to bring back a little originality and fun to the Gumball 3000, something it was always known for," said a member of the team.

"We wanted to capture the spirit of movies and cartoons such as Cannonball and Wacky Races, while keeping with the cool and rock and roll image of the rally."

