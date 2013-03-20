  Electric car promised for 2014 that can do 1,000 miles on single charge

A British electric vehicle manufacturer claims that, by next year, it will have a car on the UK market that will be capable of travelling up to 1,000 miles on a single charge.

It was first reported by online motoring magazine Motortrades Insight, with Ian Hobday, CEO of Liberty Electric Cars, claiming that the car would have a range of 837 to 1,000 miles - four times the furthest reach of current consumer all-electric models.

"I can tell you that there will be a vehicle that will do Land's End to John O'Groats on a single charge next year," Hobday said.

The model and price is yet to be revealed, but Hobday is confident that we will see the car in 2014.

Apart from that particular vehicle, he also predicted that a majority of all-electric roadcars will be capable of far greater distances in the next two to three years.

"If I have to forecast where we're going to be, right now we're at 200 to 250 miles without too much trouble. We will be at 400 to 500 miles within two or three years," he told the magazine.

"Have no fear, battery based energy storage for electric vehicles will be capable of delivering everything that a tank of petrol or diesel can deliver within two or three years."

The battery technology used by Liberty Electric Cars comes from another UK company, Metalelectrique. It uses proprietary metal-air electric power technologies to enhance life expectancy without damaging performance. "Having carefully looked at the business cases for the highest energy density batteries; by 2000 I came to the conclusion that aluminium-air technology was the best option," said boss Trevor Jackson.

"Since then I developed the technology so that it can use ordinary aluminium to make enough power to drive a car but with the useful side effect of very long range. At the moment we're getting about 1,500 miles at full power in bench tests. This is game-changing as we don't need an electric recharge infrastructure, just some battery swap stations you visit every few months.

"It's also cheap (estimated at about 9p a mile) and safe. We all know about aluminium and there's nothing explosive or flammable involved.

"Long range means long duration and now I'm working with robotic companies who need long lasting power. In the future I think this technology could be used for shipping and electric flight."