Real life Tron Light Cycle: Yours for just $55,000

This is about the coolest thing that you're likely to see on a cold Wednesday afternoon. In fact, it's about the coolest thing that you're likely to see any day of the week. Ever.

To celebrate the forthcoming release of Tron: Legacy, Florida bike shop Parker Brothers Choppers has knocked up 10 custom-built Light Cycle replicas that look just like the virtual vehicles from the arena in the ENCOM mainframe.

The bikes are road-legal, and are constructed from a steel frame, fibreglass bodywork and a Suzuki TLR1000 V-twin engine.

If you fork out the $55,000 it would take to make one of these mega-machines yours, then you'll get a choice between physical gauges or an iPad dock to display your statistics on the tablet’s touchscreen.

From the 10 originally made, only four are left, so if you do feel like splashing some serious cash then you'll need to act fast.