There are big Black Friday discounts on the Amazon Echo Auto

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales have started, including a full range of discounts on Amazon devices - including the Echo Auto.
The Echo Auto will add Alexa skills to your car, letting you make requests, control your music and a whole lot more. Note that this is the older version - the new model hasn't yet been released.
This in the US can pick up the Echo Auto for almost nothing while those in the UK do also now have a discount on offer.
The Echo Auto regularly gets discounts and this is a good time to buy this gadget for this car. It's now priced at $14.99 on Amazon.
Echo Auto adds Alexa skills to your car. It's powered via USB with a 12V adapter supplied, hooking into your car's audio either via 3.5mm aux input or via Bluetooth.
Once setup - which also requires connecting it to your phone for a data connection - it will behave like other Alexa devices, answering questions, able to play your music on demand as well as being able to control navigation on the connected phone.
It certainly makes many jobs in the car easier, meaning you can just ask Alexa, rather than having to fiddle around with the settings when you want to switch from the radio to your favourite streaming service.
There's a decent saving on the Echo Auto that will help you get your car connected and give you Alexa on the move. Save £26 on Amazon UK.
