Whether you're driving a motor fresh off the line, or have a much older vehicle that could do with some sprucing up, there is a huge range of gadgets out there that can help to make your car feel more modern. Or, to add some amazing features you might need and we've brought together some of the very best for you, right here. What is the best car gadget?

Our Top Pick: Best Car Gadget

Amazon Amazon Echo Auto 1. Best Buy Alexa on the go Amazon's solution for cars can be a real life-saver during busy journeys. Pros All the convenience of Alexa in your car

8 microphone array

There's nothing like going hands-free to make your life easier on the road - it lets you get things done on the move without any risk of undue distraction. Amazon's Echo Auto has been a mainstay in the US for years and is now available in the UK and EU at long last, letting you take advantage of Alexa's help on the go.

It makes controlling the radio, setting reminders or timers and doing anything else you'd use Alexa for an absolute doddle, and is super useful on school runs or during commutes to make sure you can still be productive.

Pure Pure Highway 600 2. Runner Up Ultimate stereo connectivity A great radio system that can use Spotify Connect to make for easy, great hands-free. Pros Versatile connectivity

Includes a hands-free mic

If you're looking for a car gadget that's all about the music, Pure has a great device to help in the form of the Highway 600. Its Bluetooth connection to your phone will let you access radio stations via DAB+, while this version also has the benefit of super-easy Spotify Connect integration, to make playing your tunes a matter of just a tap.

That's really convenient, but if you're happy to forego it, the more affordable Highway 400 offers most of the same benefits minus Spotify access.

asrvita Arsvita Bluetooth Cassette adapter 3. A Top Pick Anachronistic delight Take older cars into the 21st Century by converting their tape decks into Bluetooth audio systems. Pros Cheap way to upgrade your car stereo

Bluetooth 5.0 support

As we said at the start, though, we know many people are driving cars where a USB port or even a modern cigarette lighter might be wishful thinking - for many, tape decks are still the norm. That's where a superb adapter like this one from Arsvita comes in - plug it into your deck and just like that you'll have a Bluetooth device to connect to.

It'll translate your tunes into a signal that the deck can read, and meld together old tech and new to let you pump out your tunes through a system built long before Bluetooth - that's like magic, that is.

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi Air Pump 4. Strong Contender Get pumped A stylish and compact way to keep your tyres topped up, in tricky situations the Mi Air Pump is a lifesaver. Pros Small and lightweight

Stylish and functional design

There's nothing worse than being stuck with a flat tyre, luckily Xiaomi's Mi Air Pump makes it a breeze to get up and running again. With its small and lightweight form factor, it's easy to find a spot to stow it in the glove compartment, boot or a backpack.

The included array of connectors ensures compatibility with most cars, bikes and even footballs for those summer road trips. It also features a built-in USB rechargeable battery that makes it super-convenient to keep topped up.

Tile Tile Mate 5. Also Great The key saver A superb way to make sure that you don't lose track of your car keys (or anything else you might forget before a big journey). Pros Lightweight and convenient

Nice and affordable

Tile's trackers are one of those little innovations that are so useful, in so many different walks of life, that we find ourselves putting them on a bunch of different lists, and no wonder. In this case, slap a Tile tracker on your car keys and you can basically forget about losing them - avoiding that terrible rush where you misplace the keys just as you need to get going.

A finding range of a good distance means that you'll have plenty of range to play with, while the tracker's also nice and small to make it totally convenient to have on your keyring. Best of all, it works backwards too, letting you use the tracker to make your phone ring if you've actually lost the phone not the keys.

How to choose a car gadget

If you're on the hunt for some car gadgets, then there's a good chance your car is lacking in the tech department. Luckily there's an abundance of gizmos to solve every modern problem, but how will you narrow down the right option for you?

Here are a couple of things we recommend considering before you make your decision.

Car compatibility

Probably the most important of all is making sure that your new gadget is going to work with your car. This is mainly for the audio solutions, as some stereos will lack an aux input or Bluetooth connectivity.

Thankfully, manufacturers are well aware of this and offer a number of solutions for almost every eventuality, like cassette adapters or FM transmitters, but be sure to double-check before you buy.

Keeping it clean

With so many products on the market, it can be easy to get carried away with your car gadgets. If you have a diverse set of needs, we recommend looking for products that offer multiple solutions in one.

For example, some products offer a Bluetooth receiver, quick charge USB outlets and hands-free microphone all in one convenient package. You could, of course, buy each of these separately but you will end up with a mess of wires to manage. Keeping things simple allows for a cleaner aesthetic and less troubleshooting should something go wrong.