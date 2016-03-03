  1. Home
Best of the Geneva Motor Show 2016: Bugatti, Ferrari, Renault and more

On the concept car side of the street, Vauxhall’s GT Concept is a winner. Exceptionally small (it’s 3.8m long and 1.6m wide) it’s about Smart Roadser (remember them?) sized. But the big news is that it features a new kind of glass/door, which means you can’t really tell where the window’s gone. Oh, and and a red front tyre; this is the fixie bike of the concept car world, right? Inside, there's a buttonless interface; it’s all voice controlled except for one finger-print pad and track wheel. We liked it a lot, but don’t expect Vauxhall to build anything like this soon.
Every March, the auto industry gathers on neutral ground in Switzerland, coming together for one giant huzzah of an event, showing off its latest wares and new ideas to woo car buyers of tomorrow.

Of all the international shows, Geneva tends to be the best. Best that is, in terms of the sheer number of launches of cars. And best as in everyone's here and trying hard – we're not in Germany or France, where home pride tends to take over and make things a distinctly nationalist affair.

Geneva has become the home of supercar's too: Ferrari has launched nearly all of its recent important models here, and this year's no different – with the clumsily named, but neatly designed GTC4Lusso making its debut. Not to be outdone in the horsepower stakes, rival Lamborghini celebrated its own birthday by wheeling out a Centenario concept, and the fastest car in the world – the Bugati Veyron – is dead, replaced by what's likely to be the new fastest car in the world: the Bugatti Chiron.

It's not just about the unobtainable though, there's everyday family stuff here too in the form of a fun and brightly coloured new Renault Scenic, a Prius-rival from Hyundai, a new Seat SUV and Toyota's segment-busting C-HR.

Check out what you'll be driving later in the year and beyond, plus what you'll be able to see double-parked outside Harrods shortly, by glossing your eyes over our favourites from the show.

