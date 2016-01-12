Best of the Detroit Auto Show 2016 in pictures

The annual Detroit Auto Show is here for 2016 and with self-driving autonomous cars, intelligent smart car systems, and of course electric sports cars, gadget and motor lovers are about to get a glimpse of the awesome future.

We've trawled the show floor to find the best vehicles on display this year. The worlds of tech and automotive are colliding fast and the result is faster innovation in cars than has ever been seen before. Tesla has set the bar high for electric sports cars and self-driving machines. The considerable resources of the well-established car manufacturing brands and being thrown at raising that bar further.

This year the likes of Ford, Lexus, Porsche, VW, Audi and more are showing off concepts, electric powerhouses and more.

Of course, being the home of America's biggest and best brands you can expect plenty of ridiculously huge trucks and muscle car style engined motors.

So if you want to see what the roads will look like in the not too distant future check out our gallery above and enjoy the best cars the Detroit Auto Show 2016 has to offer.