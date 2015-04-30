11 best electric and hybrid supercars: Over 1,300hp from an electric? It's here

Electric and hybrid supercars are well and truly here. Hypercar level hybrids from Ferrari, Porsche and McLaren are already plastering the walls of many teenage boys' bedrooms the world over. So what's next?

There's even more excitement to come with new tech filtering down from the all electric Formula E as well as totally new battery developments. Cars with more power than a Bugatti Veyron have already been unveiled to make electric the future of hypercars.

So what's out there now and what's coming soon in the new world of supercars?

The Tesla Model S P85D is the top end version of the all-electric supercar. It took a while for this to hit the UK but it's worth the wait. The new model packs All Wheel Drive, self-driving on motorways and that super-fast Insane Mode pull away.

The Tesla Model S P85D has a 300-mile range, 0-60mph time of 3.1 seconds thanks to a total 691hp 85kWh power. Not bad for a car that doesn't cost in petrol and starts at £80,000. Well, not bad compared to the other cars in this dream list.

Once Ferrari unleashed LaFerrari it was clear the future of hybrid cars was secure. This beast packs both a 6.3-litre V12 engine plus a further 160bhp from the electric motor for a total 950bhp and 715lb-ft of torque.

All this means a 0-62mph time of under 3-seconds and a top speed of "above 217mph".

Energy is harvested on the move using Ferrari's Hy-KERS system that takes power from the brakes, ABS system, traction control and even E-Diff. You'll want to make energy savings after spending £1.15 million buying this hypercar.

Much like the other competition at the top-end, Porsche has opted for a hybrid drive system for its 918 Spyder hypercar. The result is a 4.6-litre V8 producing 599bhp coupled with a 282bhp electric motor for a total power output of 874bhp with 944lb-ft of torque.

The Porsche 918 Spyder tops out at 214mph and can manage 0-62mph in 2.6 seconds.

This beauty will set you back around £780,000.

McLaren continues to impress with its road cars and the P1 is one of its best. The base engine is a twin-turbo 3.8-litre V8 that can push out 727bhp. This is coupled with a 176bhp electric motor for a total of 903bhp and 664lb-ft torque.

The 0-60mph time of the P1 is just 2.8 seconds, meaning 0-100mph in just 5.2 seconds. This is largely thanks to an overall weight of just 1,490kg.

The McLaren P1 was a limited build initially where it cost £866,000.

After an on-off start with over six years of this car being on the cards the R8 e-tron is finally something anyone rich enough can own.

The Audi R8 e-tron is full electric with a 456hp motor that shovels out 679lb-ft of torque for a 0-62mpg time of just 3.9 seconds. Considering this car can also manage a range of 280 miles on a charge that's all very impressive.

The currently available R8 e-tron starts at around £300,000 plus tax.

This is the most powerful Merc the company has built, it says, and it's electric.

The AMG E-Cell packs in a total of four electric motors totalling 740bhp and 737lb-ft of torque for a 0-60mph time of 3.6 seconds.

The Mercedes SLS AMG E-Cell Roadster is capable of 155 miles on a charge and can top to full, via a 400 volt wallbox, in just three hours.

The 2016 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG E-Cell Roadster is expected to be priced at over £150,000.

The BMW i8 is, without a doubt, one of the most futuristic looking hybrid cars ever made.

Unlike some of the other cars in this list the i8 is capable of day to day driving with an impressive 65mpg range. But that doesn't mean it's not powerful.

The i8 uses a 1.5-litre engine plus 129bhp electric motor for a total of 357bhp and 420lb-ft torque. That means it'll for 0-62mph in an impressive 4.4 seconds.

The BMW i8 starts at £105,000.

The Toroidion 1MW Concept is as the name suggests not a production car, yet. Built by a team made in 2011 to create a new electric drive-train for Le Mans this car is the road-going result.

This concept has a whopping 1,341bhp. Little else is known about this mysterious but gorgeous car. It was unveiled at Top Marques Monaco. Here's hoping more details appear soon.

The Quant F uses a new nanoFlowcell system to create a unique electric car. This machine is able to keep going for a whopping 500 miles. This is thanks to being powered by an ionic liquid, meaning it could technically be filled up like a current car, but it won't hurt the environment or cost as much.

Four electric motors mean a power output of 1,075bhp but thanks to the unique buffer system of the nanoFlowcell the car is also able to drive economically.

When it will be road ready or how much it will cost is still unclear.

Described as Italy's Tesla, Tecnicar is developing the Lavini capable of 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 185mph.

The supercar packs in 800bhp but range and price have not been mentioned yet.

The Rimac Concept_One is, as the name suggests, not available yet but it's very impressive.

The Concept_One features four electric motors driving each wheel for a total of 1,088bhp meaning a 0-62mph time of just 2.8 seconds and a top speed of over 165mph.

Range and pricing have not been announced yet.

