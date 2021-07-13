See our list of the best electric cars available to buy. Top battery-powered cars suitable for UK roads.

The age of the electric car is on us as more people move to embrace zero emission motoring, and more manufacturers release an increasing number of models to choose from.

While there's still some way to go to establish a nationwide charging network that's going to meet future demand, there's expansion all the time, removing the worry that some might have about charging their car on the move.

These are our favourite electric cars, all fully reviewed by us covering a range of compact, crossovers, SUVs, saloons and sports cars across all price points. These cars are all available to buy now, with many more to come in the future. To help you get to the cars you're interested in, just hit the jump links below to go to the type of car you're interested in.

Note: Prices change regularly and have many variables, so might not be correct as listed.

Small cars | Crossover and family cars | SUV and larger cars | Executive and sports cars

Small cars

Fiat 500e

Compact hatch

118 mile range, 24kWh battery

Prices from £23,835

The Fiat 500e is a completely new car, putting electric at the heart of this iconic model. There are two versions, positioning the 500e as one of the most affordable EVs on the road - or with a longer range of 199 miles from the 42kWh battery, for £28,835.

Fun to drive and nicely designed inside and out, there's a lot of appeal to the 500e, with the option for a convertible too. It's best suited for those in the front seats, as it's a little small in the rear and the boot.

Honda e

Compact hatch

137 mile range, 35.5kWh battery

Prices from £34,420

The Honda e is all about style. It's totally unique and certainly one of the most interesting cars on the road, especially from the interior. The huge expanse of displays, the lounge style interior and the happy exterior styling give the Honda e plenty of appeal.

But this is also a small electric car, with a smaller battery than many, meaning the range is strictly local - but that's also reflected in the cheaper price.

Mini Electric

Compact hatch

130 mile range, 32.6kWh battery

Prices from £31,000

The Mini Electric - or Mini Cooper SE as it's technically known - is one of the most recent additions to the UK's roads. It takes the Mini Hatch and packs in a small 32.6kWh battery, good for between 120-140 miles, so again, this is more of a local driver rather than something you'll want to take long range.

For the Mini lover it's everything the Cooper S is - it's sporty, fun to drive and basically looks and feels exactly the same as the petrol Mini. At the same time, not much has changed in bringing this out as an electric car.

Renault Zoe

Compact hatch

238 mile range, 52kWh battery

Prices from £31,995

The Renault Zoe has seen plenty of changes to bring it into its latest form - and it's better than ever. With a 52kWh battery across all models it offers great range for a compact electric hatch, with the only catch being that you have to pay extra for faster charging. If you're planning on always charging at home, that might not be a problem.

Otherwise it's a fun car, perhaps not as unique as the Honda e in the interior, but what you do get works.

Vauxhall Corsa-e

Compact hatch

209 miles range, 50kWh battery

Prices from £25,500

The Vauxhall Corsa-e is one of the most affordable electric cars on the road, with a reasonable 50kWh battery, giving over 200 miles of range - which is the real appeal at this price.

The Corsa-e is fun to drive and practical and while the back seat and boot are on the small side, the value for money puts it high on the list of small cars you should consider.

Cupra Born

Compact hatch

215 miles range, 58kWh battery

Prices from £36,475

The Cupra Born is a real success story. It offers up a really zingy EV experience, which comes packed with zesty performance, great handling and more than adequate everyday range. It's a lot of fun to drive, for sure, which is enhanced by a very handy 10.2m turning circle.

MG ZS EV

Compact hatch/crossover

273 miles range, 72.6kWh battery

Prices from £35,040

The iconic badge on the front grille is about the only thing that is recognisable from this traditional British brand, which is now Chinese-owned. MG was always known for its sports car heritage, before it all went downhill and the company fell apart. Thankfully, the ever-resourceful Chinese have seen some value in the name at least and has since brought the brand back full swing with a growing portfolio of affordable cars.

It's hard to diss the value being offered by MG with the MG ZS EV Trophy Connect. You get the added bonus of a 7-year, 80,000-mile warranty too, which is surely more than enough to reassure anyone who might have reservations about buying into what is now a budget brand.

Crossovers and family cars

Kia Niro EV

Crossover

285 miles, 64.8kWh battery

From £36,795

The Kia Niro EV is a welcome update to what was already a great car. The new Kia Niro EV is hugely practical with plenty of space, ideal for families with great boot space and lots of space on the rear bench. You get a lot of your car for the money, with decent, reliable range - but little has changed here since the previous version.

Still, the new Niro EV looks better than the model it replaces and for many that will make it perfectly appealing.

Tesla Model 3

Compact saloon

305 miles (Model 3), 50kWh battery

From £48,490

The Tesla Model 3 is pitched as the affordable electric car, it comes in several variations, with the cheapest having the shortest range - but while the step-up (Long Range) offering an impressive 374 miles and all-wheel drive.

There's a minimalist interior but with a customary huge central display, safety features like Autopilot, and regular updates to the car's tech offering. Tesla's advantage also extends to the Supercharger network, which at busy points in the UK's road network often provides many more rapid chargers than are available to other EV drivers.

Nissan Leaf and Leaf e+

Hatchback

168 mile range, 40kWh battery

Prices from £26,995

The Nissan Leaf builds upon one of the best selling electric cars in the UK, firmly lodged in the hatchback segment. A new design, a bigger battery with longer range and a great drive give the Nissan Leaf plenty of appeal. There's options for trim - without getting too expensive - and a drive that's positive and fun.

There's a Leaf e+ for those wanting more power and range, but the new Leaf e+ N-Tec at £33,445 with 240 miles of range is very appealing. It's a little larger than those compact models, so a great family car.

Hyundai Ioniq

Compact saloon

193 mile range, 38.3kWh battery

Prices from £30,550

The Hyundai Ioniq is a nod to efficiency. While cars like the Hyundai Kona push SUV styling, the Ioniq is designed to be as efficient as possible. That it can achieve the range it does from the limited battery is a testament to that - and that also helps keep the price in check.

There's a lot of tech on board, a long warranty and pretty much everything comes as standard. Hyundai offers two levels of trim, but when it comes to value for money, you get a lot from the Ioniq.

Mercedes EQA

Crossover

262 mile range, 66.5kWh battery

Prices from £47,510

The Mercedes EQA electrifies the GLA, giving a premium option for those wanting a crossover. The real lift you get here is in the interior - where Mercedes offers a higher standard than most other cars in this class.

There's a pretty large battery too, but it's not as easy to get efficiency that will match some models like those from Kia or Hyundai.

But in reality, it's still very practical, with the comfort and sophistication you expect from Mercedes.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Crossover

198/300 mile range, 39/64kWh battery

Prices from £28,950

The Hyundai Kona Electric has long been on of the best electric cars on the road - longside the Kia e-Niro. There are two battery options and what really stands out is how easy it is to get decent range.

Affordability and a simple approach to trim options makes the Hyundai an easy choice. While it's not as plush or modern as the new Ioniq 5, it's more affordable and still practical enough for small families.

It comes highly recommended.

Vauxhall Mokka-e

Crossover

201 mile range, 50kWh battery

Prices from £29,365

The Mokka-e is a totally fresh design for Vauxhall and as crossovers go, it really hits the mark. It's loaded with the same powertrain as the Corsa-e (and many other Stellantis group cars) giving you a good return for your money.

But the appeal comes with the crossover stylings: it's large enough to be practical for a family - although it won't challenge SUVs for space - and it's great fun to drive with great road presence.

Citroën ë-C4

Crossover

217 mile range, 50kW battery

Prices from £34,995

The Citroën basically sits on a very similar platform to the Mokka-e, so there's a lot of crossover in this, ahem, crossover with many of the same advantages - you get respectible range for your money.

The ride height is good, it's really comfortable and there's a decent boot under that sporty sloping rear. It's a bit different and that's a good thing in this market - and if you're looking for an electric family crossover the ë-C4 might just hit the mark.

Kia Soul EV 2020

Crossover

282 mile range, 64kWh battery

Prices from £34,995

The Kia Soul EV is now in its second generation, sharing a lot with the Kia e-Niro when it comes to the battery, range and overall driving experience. It's a touch cheaper for the First Edition, making this one of the most affordable longer range EVs on the roads right now.

Yes, the design does divide opinion with its boxy looks, and the interior space is geared towards the passengers rather than the boot. But this is a great electric car, lovely to drive and does away with common pain points like range anxiety.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Crossover

240/310 mile range, 58/73kWh battery

Prices from £37,600

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is built from the ground up as an electric car, meaning it has some advantages over the Kona, which is a little smaller. The Ioniq 5 gets a flat floor and huge space in the second row - far more spatious than other cars in this segment.

There's a retro-modern design that might divide - the Kia EV6 might then be the car for you - but underneath you have all Hyundai's electric experience.

That means fast charging, good economy, control over regen - and a feeling that this car is much more expensive than it is. It's just a great car.

BMW i3

Crossover

190 mile range, 42.2kWh battery

Prices from £33,805

The BMW i3 certainly turns heads with its somewhat unusual looks. But under that boxy exterior, the i3 is as much a BMW as any of its regular, fuel-powered cars. One of the first pure electric - and designed to be electric first - cars, the BMW i3 is also one of the most popular on the roads.

It's practical, it's comfortable, it's futuristically designed - and it's a reasonable performer. The battery is small compared to some others and BMW has updated the i3 a couple of times, with a feeling that it's slowly reaching the end of its tenure.

Kia EV6

Crossover

328 mile range, 77.4kWh battery

Prices from £41,695

The Kia EV6 is built on the same platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the result is much the same - it's a great electric car. Kia has focused on performance and space age looks and it's a refreshing design for a bespoke electric car.

Good range, great charging and the feeling that you're driving something special, but it's also asking a high price.

Genesis GV60

Crossover

321 mile range, 77.4kWh battery

Prices from £47,005

Genesis is the luxury arm of the Hyundai group, so it's no surprise that this model springs from the same source as the two cars above - and offers much the same experience.

That means space, comfort, sophistication and great range. There are options for rear or all-wheel drive, and a Sport Plus model with a power boost, giving you plenty to choose from.

A quality interior rounds out the package looking to lift things about the Hyundai or the Kia - but in reality, this is a third option for those wanting something a little less common.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Crossover

248-379 mile range, 68/88kWh battery

Prices from £47,350

Ford is leveraging its Mustang brand with its first electric car with good results: this is a well-appointed model, with great looks offering plenty of creature comforts.

Offering two battery capacities, the range of options starts a little more expensive than some of its rivals, so those watching the purse will be tempted by offerings elsewhere.

But the huge screen on the interior has a lot going for it: this feels like a car of the future.

SUVs and larger cars

Toyota bZ4X

SUV

317 mile range, 71.4kWh battery

Prices from £41,950

It's been a long wait for Toyota's pure electric car, but it was worth it, as the awkwardly-named bZ4X has plenty to offer, with some attractive prices for the range.

It looks modern and there's a nice interior design, although the quality of the materials can't compete with the likes of Audi. But it's quiet, comfortable and refined.

The drive is good too, with the added bonus that if you opt for the all-wheel drive version it has some offroading skills too, so this is one SUV that might go a little further than the rest.

Tesla Model Y

SUV

331 mile range, 75kWh battery

Prices from £57,990

Sitting under the Model X, but looking like the Model 3 is the Model Y. It's surprisingly large on the interior with huge boot space, even if there's no parcel shelf to hide the contents.

The interior is Tesla's usual minimalist approach and while it's not as exciting as some on this list, the technology is exciting.

The range is impressive, the Supercharger network is the best around and there's no shortage of speed - but it is expensive.

VW ID.4

SUV

211/317 mile range, 52/77kWh battery

Prices from £36,550

The ID.4 is VW's play to the mass market, presenting an attractive SUV style, with plenty of space for the family and boot to pack for a week's holiday.

There are a number of configurations see a wide price range, but the the real key to the ID.4 is efficiency, returning a sensible range for the battery capacity. It drives well and is easy to live with - one of our top cars in this larger size.

There's also the ID.5 for those wanting a slightly sportier roofline.

Nissan Ariya

SUV

250/329 mile range, 63/87kWh battery

Prices from £46,145

The Nissan Ariya offers generous internal space, plenty of comfort and higher interior quality than we've seen on other models from the manufacturer.

With options for range and power, mostly great performance and plenty of technology even on the entry-level models, this is a really competitive offering from Nissan.

Skoda Enyaq iV

SUV

256/333 mile range, 58/77kWh battery

Prices from £36,605

Skoda, as part of the VW Group, has a model closely related to the ID.4. It shares similar configurations, while also returning similar size and comfort.

Much of the decision between these two will come down to design and the badge - because you're again presented with a choice of battery sizes, a full range of trims to let you buy the car you can afford.

There's also now a coupe version.

Audi Q4 e-tron

SUV

211/295/316 mile range, 52/77kWh battery

Prices from £43,150

The Audi Q4 e-tron is the most mass market of Audi SUVs. Smaller than the "e-tron" it's going to appeal to those wanting a quality electric SUV. It is, underneath, the same car as the VW ID.4 and the Skoda Enyaq.

But this car is also distinctly Audi. Not only are Audi offering a full range of options, but you get Audi design and an Audi interior.

You pay a little more than you do if you opt for VW or Skoda, but that value comes with the badge - and a very nice car it is too. There's a sportback version too.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

SUV

259 mile range, 78kWh battery

Prices from £44,800

The Volvo XC40 exists in hybrid and full battery versions, but the electric model is smoother, quieter and better to drive. It's also all-wheel drive, using a twin motor configuration, providing assurance on tricky roads and more power.

The result is a comfortable and quality driving experience with plenty to appeal to someone who wants a little more from their electric car.

Jaguar i-Pace

SUV

300 mile range, 90kWh battery

Prices from £65,620

The Jaguar i-Pace was one of the first big marque, completely electric, cars on the road. The i-Pace pushes into SUV styling, giving you space and practicality inside, but with a sporty drive. It's very much a luxury electric car to excite. There's oodles of tech, but it's the smoothness of the driving that really makes this car feel like the embodiment of an electric future.

There's lots of power, while the realistic driving range comes in somewhere in the 220-250 mile range. Jaguar wants to offer refinement in the premium segment and it manages that with aplomb.

BMW iX3

SUV

285 mile range, 74kWh battery

Prices from £60,970

The iX3 takes the regular X3 and turns it electric, so the looks, the interior and much of the experience are the same. That's great if you love the X3, but not so great if you're looking for something more unique, more modern feeling.

There's good range, but you do pay a lot for it and that's perhaps the biggest obstacle for this car: while the quality is certainly there, you can get a lot more car for your money elsewhere.

Still, if you're a BMW fan and want to go electric, it's more affordable (if less ambitious) than the BMW iX.

Audi e-tron

SUV

193 mile range, 71kWh battery

Prices from £61,360

The Audi e-tron is the company's first all-electric vehicle - and perhaps the car to normalise electrification. Why? Because this Audi SUV looks, feels and drives, well, just like most other Audi cars. It just happens to be electric.

There are two battery sizes, with a decent saving to be had if you opt for the smaller, accepting the lesser range that it offers. There's also a Sportback version of the e-tron, with sloping roofline for more sporty looks.

Mercedes EQB

SUV

250 mile range, 66.5kWh battery

Prices from £56,040

You’ll need to pay an additional £3,000 to get the car you see before you, which adds in all the benefits of the AMG Line Premium trim package, including an electrically operated panoramic sunroof, Keyless-Go and Advanced Sound System. It also lifts this SUV up a little, which is needed as the exterior isn’t quite as exciting as it could be.

Of course, if you can do without all the trimmings then ditch the frills and choose a model with a more lowly specification - it won't change the fact that when it comes to carrying lots of people, and comfortably, the EQB 300 is a hard act to follow.

BMW iX

SUV

249/373 mile range, 71/105.2kWh battery

Prices from £77,305

The BMW iX is BMW's electric SUV built from the ground up. It's refreshingly different, lavish on the interior with loads of space - and plenty of technology.

There's great range from it - although that comes with pretty high prices - but the only thing people want to talk about is the grille on the front.

It's a great car, so surely you can look beyond that design detail?

Genesis GV70 Electrified

SUV

283 mile range, 77.4kWh battery

Prices from £102,980

The combination of sophisticated technology, creature comforts and practicality, give the Genesis GV70 Electrified plenty of appeal - while the asking price will beat some rivals too.

Tesla Model X

SUV

348 mile range (Long Range), 100kWh battery

Prices from £102,980

The Model X is the fastest SUV on the planet and will catapult you to 60mph in 2.9 seconds. The other talking point of the Model X is the falcon wing doors, that open up and out the way to allow passengers to easily access the second and third rows of seats. It's very much the big daddy of electric cars right now.

You get long range, access to Tesla's Supercharger network and the infamous Autopilot. But the price is high, as is the impression it makes when you cruise silently past.

Executive and sports cars

Polestar 2

Saloon

310 mile range, 78kWh battery

Prices from £49,900

The Polestar 2 is one of the newer models to hit the roads and it's made quite an impact, offering comfort, style and performance with good value for money. It's clearly gunning for some of Tesla's audience.

It also has really sophisticated tech inside, powered by Google, while offering a number of unique design twists to keep this Volvo offshoot interesting.

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Saloon

394 mile range, 90kWh battery

Prices from £89,345

The all-electric Mercedes-Benz range continues to expand and anyone who loves the EQS, but can't stretch to one, might want to consider the EQE. It features many of the same fabulous luxury car trimmings, but can be had for less cash. While the looks aren't exactly head-turning, the Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ Exclusive Luxury model we've been driving packs in tons of tech and delivers a sublime drive.

Real-world range could perhaps be a little better, but there's more than enough in the power pack to get you most places without too much in the way of inconvenience. Thanks to stellar comfort levels, you'll certainly be fresh and well-rested by the time you get there too.

BMW i7

Saloon

360 mile range, 101. 7kWh battery

Prices from £108,305

The 7 Series sits at the top of BMW's offering with the i7 offering a fully electric powertrain, so you can have all the benefits of the 7, with all the advantages of electric. This is a smooth operator, great to drive with all the next-gen tech to get you where you're going as comfortably as possible.

Bold yet traditional design defines the exterior, while the interior offers space to relax and unique offerings for those in the back, like the Theatre Screen. There's no shortage of elegance, but the controls funnelled through that display could be optimised better.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Saloon

453 mile range, 108. 4kWh battery

Prices from £100,000

The Mecedes EQS wants to set the standard for luxury electric motoring and it has plenty to offer: there's quality, refinement and great looks, boosted by really good range and a driving experience that will put a smile on your face.

There's sophistication in the infotainment system and that Hyperscreen, although expensive, is a futuristic upgrade to give you something really special. For those who spend plenty of time behind the wheel, there are few nicer places to be.

Tesla Model S

Saloon

405 mile range (Long Range), 100kWh battery

Prices from £95,980

If you were looking for the father of electric cars, it has to be the Tesla Model S. It marries the economic and environmental benefits of electric power, with a serious helping of luxury and speed.

The Tesla Model S was wowing with its speed and huge interior touchscreen while electric cars were still a twinkle in many other manufacturers' eyes. While most have focused on small car or SUV, the Tesla Model S cuts a swathe through the executive saloon segment. There are two versions to choose from: Long Range Plus and Performance, with Plaid coming in 2021.

Porsche Taycan

Sports saloon

230 miles, 71kWh battery

Prices from £83,580

The Porsche Taycan is a visionary retelling of what is probably the world's most popular sports car. There are plentiful versions, Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo and Turbo S, with different batteries and a wide range of prices too.

But all aim to offer that futurisitic drive - and there's no avoiding the fact that from the exterior looks to the interior quality, the Taycan is one of the most impressive electric cars on the road. But you'd expect that - it's a Porsche after all - and that's what you should demand for the price you'll pay.

There's also the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, which gives more space in the rear, roof rails and is designed to take a little more abuse off the perfect roads.

Audi e-tron GT

Sports saloon

280 miles, 93.4kWh battery

Prices from £82,150

The Audi e-tron GT is essentially the same car as the Taycan, but given the Audi treatment instead. As such, these cars share a lot in the way that they feels, both offering a premium experience with loads of refinement.

The interior is distinctly Audi, lovingly crafted, but with surprising space in those backseats and boot, so it's practical too.

There's the standard GT and RS version, with Porsche a little faster, if that matters to you. But you do get around 280 miles of range from it. At it's heart, it's an Audi though and with lots of options and lots of tech, it's a great car to drive.