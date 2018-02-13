The best electric cars 2018: Top battery powered vehicles available on UK roads today

Electric cars have been around for a few years now, although if we're being technical, they've being around since the 19th century. But the first electric car of the modern era, and the first highway legal production all-electric battery powered vehicle was the Tesla Roadster, first developed in 2004.

When Tesla's contract with Lotus ran out - the Roadster was based on the Lotus Elise - the company produced the first Model S in 2012. Since then, electric car sales have sky-rocketed. Note that we're talking about all-electric cars here, and not hybrid or plug-in hybrids that combine an electric motor with a fuel-powered engine.

It's easy to see why they're so popular now. The range of vehicles have improved and increased considerably, so it's now possible to go further than the end of your road before you need to plug it in again to charge up.

The network of public use car chargers is increasing all the time as well. Zap-map, which keeps a live database of the number of chargers in the UK, says there are currently 5,010 charging locations nationally, with 14,354 connectors (at the time of writing).

There are four different types of charger for electric vehicles: Slow, which connects to a standard 3-pin plug in your home. The initial rollout of public chargers used this connection too, but they're slowly being replaced by Fast and Rapid chargers. A full charge using a Slow connector will typically take between six to eight hours.

A Fast charger doubles the amount of current supplied compared to a Slow charger, and as a result, halves the charge time to between three to four hours.

We then move on to Rapid AC chargers, which can supply up to 43kW of power to charge a typical electric vehicle to 80 per cent in around half an hour. There are currently 648 Rapid AC chargers around the UK.

Finally, there are Rapid DC chargers, which supply up to 50kW of power and can also charge a car up to 80 per cent in half an hour. There are more DC chargers around the UK than the AC variant, with 1,370 connectors at the time of writing.

Technology for home charging units has been enhanced so you can recharge the battery of most cars completely in up to nine hours. So putting it on overnight will nearly always result in a fully charged car when you step into it in the morning.

The price of electric cars is now firmly in the affordable category too, with basic models costing around £13,000. The UK Government is still running an incentive scheme that will see you get up £4,500 off the price of an electric car that meets the set criteria. You can read more about the criteria for electric vehicles, and how much you could receive, on the UK Government website.

So buying an electric car is now more achievable and affordable than ever, and the range of cars now caters for all areas of the market, whether it be a city car to get easily around town, a high-performance saloon or even a seven-seater for all the family.

But what cars are available in the UK right now? Read on to find out.

Four-seater city car

Prices start at £33,070

125 mile range, top speed of 50mph

The BMW i3 certainly turns heads due to its somewhat unusual looks. But under that boxy exterior, the i3 is every much a BMW as any of its regular, fuel-powered cars. It will accelerate you to 62mph in 7.3 seconds, so it doesn't exactly hang about and keep you going for up to 125 mile on a single charge. It can make full use of Rapid AC and DC charging, giving you 80 per cent juice in 40 minutes.

Four-seater city car

Prices start at £12,495

93 mile range, top speed of 80mph

Citroen already has a city car in the form of the C1, but the C-Zero throws out the petrol engine in favour of a 14.5kWh battery that will keep you moving for up to 93 miles on a single charge. It offers regenerative braking, which takes the kinetic energy created under braking, and transfer it to electric power that's stored in the battery.

Family hatchback

Prices start at £31,680

100 mile range, top speed of 85mph

The Ford Focus Electric is, quite literally, an electric version of Ford's popular Focus hatchback. It costs a fair bit more than the most basic petrol powered version, but you can be safe in the knowledge that you're helping the environment, and you have instant power from the electric motor.

There's a Butterflies feature that's part of a new Smartgauge service that helps you to drive more economically. The better you drive, the more butterflies will appear on the screen with the instrument cluster.

Family saloon

Prices start at £24,500

174 mile range, top speed of 103mph

The Hyundai Ioniq is available in all-electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants. The all-electric version has plenty of range from a single charge to get you to most destinations, but if you do need to top up the electric tank on a journey, it will replenish 80 per cent of battery in 30 minutes from a 50kW CCS tethered public charging point.

SUV

Prices start at £63,495

298 mile range, top speed of 124mph

After several teasers, Jaguar has finally made its I-Pace SUV available to buy. It can recharge incredibly quickly, getting up to 80 per cent in 45 minutes from a 100kW fast charger and benefits from an intelligent regenerative braking system.

SUV

Prices start at £29,995

132 mile range, top speed of 90mph

The Soul EV was the first all-electric SUV in Europe. It offers plenty of space inside, not least because it's an SUV, but also because no space is being taken up by a combustion engine. It offers plenty of mod-cons such as heated seats, sat-nav and cruise control. The regenerative braking system really works too, to keep the range of the battery as high as possible

City car

Prices from £12,995

79 mile range, top speed of 63mph

The Mahindra e2o make look a bit basic, but if you're after a small city car that runs on electric power, it more than fits the bill. There are two models available: City and TechX. The latter has a £15,995 asking price but offers plenty of upgrades over the City version. You get leather seats, alloy wheels, an emergency revive system that gives you an extra 8 miles of range, a reversing camera and touchscreen infotainment system.

Small hatchback

Prices from £33,290

124 mile range, top speed of 99.5mph

If you want a bit more luxury from your electric vehicle, then the B-Class Electric Drive should be on your shopping list. Offering the same eye-catching exterior and sumptuous interior as the regular B-Class, the Electric Drive takes everything that's great about the original car, and gives it an instant 340nM of power. However, buyers should note that it can't be charged via a DC charge point, so the shortest charging time is around three hours with an at-home wall box.

Three-wheels, two seats

Prices from £32,000

150 mile range, 0-60mph in 9 seconds

For something a little different, but still equally environmentally friendly, then British motor company Morgan has produced an all-electric version of the 3 Wheeler. It's made from a mixture of carbon and aluminium, over an ash wood frame.

Small hatchback

Prices from £21,990

5 models (2.Zero model is limited to 1500 units)

Up to 235 mile range, top speed of 89.5mph

The new Nissan Leaf builds upon one of the best selling electric cars in the UK. It features an all-new design and several comforts as standard. Nissan offers it in five different models: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, 2.Zero and Tekna (the 2.Zero model is limited to 1500 models). While final range figures haven't been confirmed for the EU just yet, it should offer a 50 per cent improvement over the old model.

City car

Prices from £12,495

93 mile range, top speed of 81mph

The Peugeot iOn is essentially a rebadged Citroen C-Zero. It offers the same 93 mile range, the same amount of power and the same looks. You get automatic air conditioning as standard, along with Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

We're not entirely sure how Peugeot has gone about pricing it though. The company's website says the car starts at £12,495, but a further look into the brochure says the on the road price is £15,995 after you get the £4,500 Government grant. You may want to quiz Peugeot over the pricing if you're looking to buy.

Small hatchback

Prices from £14,125 plus £59 monthly charge for battery

Up to 250 mile range, top speed of 84mph

The Renault Zoe is well engineered, enjoyable to drive and - although the interior has a certain eco feel - not an unpleasant thing to be in. It's often forgotten in the sea of BMW i3s and Teslas, but as an everyday electric car, it barely puts a foot wrong. You get a decent amount of tech included in the asking price, and now that Renault has released a new battery that gives it up to a 250 mile range, it's one of the best electric cars on the market right now.

Hatchback

Coupé and convertible models

Prices from £20,920

Up to 99 mile range

Smart has electrified its popular supermini city car, and given it a new lick of paint in the process. It has electric recuperation tech to help recharge the battery and the companion app will let you set the climate control temperature before you get in. A full charge will take just under four hours from a public charging station or Wallbox and the infotainment system has USB, Aux, SD and Bluetooth connections.

Hatchback

Prices from £21,415

Up to 96 mile range, top speed of 80mph

If the two seat Smart ForTwo isn't big enough for you, but you still want to go electric, then the ForFour ED is for you. The overall range is slightly lower than its smaller sibling, but the extra space makes up for it. Charging times, connectivity options and companion app compatibility are the same as the two seater model.

Saloon

7 models

Claimed range of up to 409 miles,

Prices from £58,800

P100D 0-60mph in 2.5 seconds

The Tesla Model S is perhaps one of the best known electric cars available today. It marries the economic and environmental benefits of electric power, with a serious helping of luxury and speed. It also has an incredibly intelligent Autopilot mode that can keep you in the same lane on the motorway, whilst monitoring cars around you and keeping up to a decent speed. The Model S can get really expensive depending on which model and options you choose, but you're getting an awful lot in return.

7-seater SUV

4 models

Prices start at £76,700

Up to 351 mile range, 0-60 in 2.9 seconds

The Model X is the fastest SUV on the planet, and will catapult you to 60mph in 2.9 seconds, making it hypercar quick. The other talking point of the Model X is its falcon wing doors, that open up and out the way to allow passengers to easily access the second and third rows of seats. Tesla says they work perfectly in car parks too, so you needn't worry about them hitting the ceiling and getting damaged.

Hatchback

Prices start at £31,680

186 mile range, top speed of 87mph

The e-Golf takes the regular, well-selling Golf, rips the engine out and replaces it with an 115PS electric motor, with a 24.2kWh battery instead. It's 186 mile claimed range is pretty respectable, and it accepts a DC connector super fast charging at a compatible station. VW has implemented regenerative braking too, to help top up the battery when you slow the car down.

City car

Prices start at £25,280

99 mile range, top speed of 80mph

This 5-door city car comes with a plethora of kit as standard, with some extras available at affordable prices. It will get you around town with ease, and with 210nM of torque available on tap, it won't hang about at the lights, either. Like it's e-Golf bigger brother, the e-Up has DC charging that will recharge the battery in just half an hour.