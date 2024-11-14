What cars have wireless Apple CarPlay?

Key Takeaways
- Wireless CarPlay requires a vehicle with both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.
- Models are available from brands like Acura, Ford, Kia, Nissan, and Toyota.
- If your car doesn't support wireless CarPlay, you may be able to buy a specialized adapter.
Back in 2014, Apple CarPlay launched as a niche feature -- the first vehicle to support it was the rare and costly Ferrari FF. It took a few years for support to go mainstream. Thankfully, support is so widespread as of 2024 that it's almost harder to find a vehicle without it, even when shopping for used models. There are some brand exceptions on that front, which I'll outline later.
If you want wireless CarPlay specifically, though, that's not always easy to track down. Most cars come with USB ports, but automakers aren't always willing to meet CarPlay's wireless requirements -- and if they are, they might reserve support for more expensive trims.
What are the requirements for wireless CarPlay?
The problem is with automakers
On your end, you're probably set. To get the modern CarPlay experience, all you need is an iPhone running iOS 13 or later. Make sure Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are on -- you can do this by opening the Settings app or swiping down over the battery indicator to open Control Center. It's best to be running the latest version of iOS that your iPhone supports.
Wireless CarPlay requires a vehicle with both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and automakers are sometimes unwilling to spend on a Wi-Fi radio.
Any barrier is usually with automakers, not your iPhone. Wireless CarPlay requires a vehicle with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and automakers are sometimes unwilling to spend on a Wi-Fi radio for cheaper trims. Used cars may come from a middle-ground period when CarPlay was available, but Wi-Fi was pure luxury. You can potentially get around these limitations with a wireless CarPlay adapter. However, in this guide, we're focusing on cars that have support built-in.
If you do find a vehicle with wireless CarPlay, you can set it up with these steps:
- Check that Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are on in Control Center (above).
- Make sure your car's audio source is set to wireless/Bluetooth.
- Press and hold the voice command button on the steering wheel.
- On your iPhone, go to Settings > Wi-Fi.
- Select the CarPlay hotspot, and make sure Auto-Join is turned on.
- Go to Settings > General > CarPlay and choose your vehicle.
What cars have wireless Apple CarPlay?
Do your research before pulling the trigger
For whatever reason, Apple refuses to provide an up-to-date roster of vehicles with wireless CarPlay compatibility. The models below, though, support at least one form of wireless smartphone integration as of February 2024 (according to Cars.com), and it's unlikely for a vehicle to support Android Auto without also offering CarPlay. That's especially true in North America, where Apple controls a significant portion of the smartphone market.
Here's a breakdown by brand:
Acura
- Integra
- MDX
- RDX
- TLX
- ZDX
Alfa Romeo
- Tonale
Audi
- A3
- A4
- A5
- A6
- A7
- A8
- E-Tron GT
- Q3
- Q4 e-Tron
- Q5
- Q7
- Q8/Q8 e-Tron
Bentley
- Bentayga
BMW
- 2 Series
- 3 Series
- 4 Series
- 5 Series
- 7 Series
- 8 Series
- iX
- i4
- i5
- i7
- XM
- X1
- X2
- X3
- X4
- X5
- X6
- X7
- Z4
Buick
- Enclave
- Encore GX
- Envision
- Envista
Cadillac
- CT4
- CT5
- Escalade/Escalade ESV
- Lyriq
- XT4
- XT5
- XT6
Chevrolet
- Blazer
- Camaro
- Colorado
- Corvette
- Equinox
- Malibu
- Silverado EV
- Silverado 1500
- Silverado 2500/3500
- Suburban/Tahoe
- Trailblazer
- Traverse
- Trax
Chrysler
- Pacifica
- Voyager
Dodge
- Durango
- Hornet
Fiat
- 500e
Ford
- Bronco
- Edge
- Escape
- Expedition/Expedition Max
- F-150/F-150 Lightning
- F-Series Super Duty
- Mustang/Mustang Mach-E
- Ranger
GMC
- Acadia
- Canyon
- Hummer EV Pickup/SUV
- Sierra 1500
- Sierra 2500/3500
- Terrain
- Yukon/Yukon XL
Honda
- Accord
- Civic
- CR-V
- HR-V
- Pilot
- Prologue
- Ridgeline
Hyundai
- Elantra
- Kona/Kona Electric
- Santa Cruz
- Santa Fe
- Sonata
- Tucson
- Venue
Ineos
- Grenadier
Infiniti
- Q50
- QX50
- QX55
- QX60
- QX80
Jaguar
- E-Pace
- F-Pace
- F-Type
- I-Pace
- XF
Jeep
- Compass
- Gladiator
- Grand Cherokee/Grand Cherokee L
- Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer
- Wrangler
Kia
- Carnival
- EV9
- Forte
- K5
- Niro
- Seltos
- Sorento
- Sportage
Lamborghini
- Urus
Land Rover
- Defender
- Discovery Sport
- Range Rover
- Range Rover Evoque
- Range Rover Sport
- Range Rover Velar
Lexus
- ES
- GX
- LC
- LS
- LX
- NX
- RX
- RZ
- TX
- UX
Lincoln
- Corsair
- Nautilus
- Navigator/Navigator L
Lucid
- Air
Maserati
- Ghibli
- GranTurismo
- Grecale
- Levante
- Quattroporte
Mazda
- CX-30
- CX-5
- CX-50
- CX-90
- Mazda3
- MX-5 Miata
Mercedes-Benz
- C-Class
- EQB
- EQE Sedan/SUV
- EQS Sedan/SUV
- GLA
- GLB
- GLC
- GLE
- GLS
Mini
- Clubman
- Convertible
- Hardtop/SE Hardtop
Mitsubishi
- Outlander
Nissan
- Altima
- Ariya
- Armada
- Frontier
- Pathfinder
- Rogue
- Titan/Titan XD
- Z
Porsche
- 911
- Cayenne
- Macan
- Panamera
- Taycan
Ram
- 1500
- 2500/3500
Subaru
- Ascent
- Crosstrek
- Impreza
- Legacy
- Outback
- Solterra
- WRX
Toyota
- bZ4X
- Corolla/Corolla Hatchback/GR Corolla
- Corolla Cross
- Crown/Crown Signia
- Highlander/Grand Highlander
- GR Supra
- Land Cruiser
- Mirai
- Prius
- RAV4
- Sequoia
- Tacoma
- Tundra
- Venza
Volkswagen
- Arteon
- Atlas/Atlas Cross Sport
- Golf GTI/Golf R
- ID.4,
- Jetta/Jetta GLI
- Taos
- Tiguan
What about Tesla and Rivian?
Do they have superior software? Maybe they're just playing hardball
You've probably noticed the absence of Tesla and Rivian in this list, as well as several other prominent EV names. Tesla and Rivian, at least, pride themselves on their custom operating systems, which are a notch above most automakers and tightly integrated with car functions. Running CarPlay alongside that software would be complicated, taking over part of a screen that's required for basic things like autopilot or adjusting air conditioning. CarPlay would be frequently redundant anyway, given integrated media and navigation apps, the latter already geared towards finding EV chargers on the go.
Tesla and Rivian pride themselves on their custom operating systems.
There's also a matter of exerting control. While Apple doesn't charge a licensing fee for CarPlay (in its non-next-gen form), supporting CarPlay does mean adapting design and engineering plans and devoting resources to compatibility with future iPhones and iOS updates. Companies like Rivian may have to do their own software development, but the tradeoff is the ability to evolve in whatever direction they want and at their own pace.