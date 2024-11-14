What cars have wireless Apple CarPlay?

Key Takeaways Wireless CarPlay requires a vehicle with both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Models are available from brands like Acura, Ford, Kia, Nissan, and Toyota.

If your car doesn't support wireless CarPlay, you may be able to buy a specialized adapter.

Back in 2014, Apple CarPlay launched as a niche feature -- the first vehicle to support it was the rare and costly Ferrari FF. It took a few years for support to go mainstream. Thankfully, support is so widespread as of 2024 that it's almost harder to find a vehicle without it, even when shopping for used models. There are some brand exceptions on that front, which I'll outline later.

If you want wireless CarPlay specifically, though, that's not always easy to track down. Most cars come with USB ports, but automakers aren't always willing to meet CarPlay's wireless requirements -- and if they are, they might reserve support for more expensive trims.

Related CarPlay, the next-generation: What is Apple planning? The next-generation of Apple CarPlay is coming, but it'll be a while before your Honda dashboard looks like a Rivian or a Tesla.

What are the requirements for wireless CarPlay?

The problem is with automakers

On your end, you're probably set. To get the modern CarPlay experience, all you need is an iPhone running iOS 13 or later. Make sure Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are on -- you can do this by opening the Settings app or swiping down over the battery indicator to open Control Center. It's best to be running the latest version of iOS that your iPhone supports.

Wireless CarPlay requires a vehicle with both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and automakers are sometimes unwilling to spend on a Wi-Fi radio.

Any barrier is usually with automakers, not your iPhone. Wireless CarPlay requires a vehicle with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and automakers are sometimes unwilling to spend on a Wi-Fi radio for cheaper trims. Used cars may come from a middle-ground period when CarPlay was available, but Wi-Fi was pure luxury. You can potentially get around these limitations with a wireless CarPlay adapter. However, in this guide, we're focusing on cars that have support built-in.

If you do find a vehicle with wireless CarPlay, you can set it up with these steps:

Check that Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are on in Control Center (above). Make sure your car's audio source is set to wireless/Bluetooth. Press and hold the voice command button on the steering wheel. On your iPhone, go to Settings > Wi-Fi. Select the CarPlay hotspot, and make sure Auto-Join is turned on. Go to Settings > General > CarPlay and choose your vehicle.

Related The best wireless Apple CarPlay adapters Apple's CarPlay car software works great over a wired connection, but with the right adapter, even older cars can go wireless.

What cars have wireless Apple CarPlay?

Do your research before pulling the trigger

For whatever reason, Apple refuses to provide an up-to-date roster of vehicles with wireless CarPlay compatibility. The models below, though, support at least one form of wireless smartphone integration as of February 2024 (according to Cars.com), and it's unlikely for a vehicle to support Android Auto without also offering CarPlay. That's especially true in North America, where Apple controls a significant portion of the smartphone market.

Here's a breakdown by brand:

Acura

Acura

Integra

MDX

RDX

TLX

ZDX

Alfa Romeo

Tonale

Audi

A3

A4

A5

A6

A7

A8

E-Tron GT

Q3

Q4 e-Tron

Q5

Q7

Q8/Q8 e-Tron

Bentley

Bentayga

BMW

BMW

2 Series

3 Series

4 Series

5 Series

7 Series

8 Series

iX

i4

i5

i7

XM

X1

X2

X3

X4

X5

X6

X7

Z4

Buick

Enclave

Encore GX

Envision

Envista

Cadillac

CT4

CT5

Escalade/Escalade ESV

Lyriq

XT4

XT5

XT6

Chevrolet

Chevrolet

Blazer

Camaro

Colorado

Corvette

Equinox

Malibu

Silverado EV

Silverado 1500

Silverado 2500/3500

Suburban/Tahoe

Trailblazer

Traverse

Trax

Chrysler

Pacifica

Voyager

Dodge

Durango

Hornet

Fiat

500e

Ford

Ford

Bronco

Edge

Escape

Expedition/Expedition Max

F-150/F-150 Lightning

F-Series Super Duty

Mustang/Mustang Mach-E

Ranger

GMC

GMC

Acadia

Canyon

Hummer EV Pickup/SUV

Sierra 1500

Sierra 2500/3500

Terrain

Yukon/Yukon XL

Honda

Honda

Accord

Civic

CR-V

HR-V

Pilot

Prologue

Ridgeline

Hyundai

Elantra

Kona/Kona Electric

Santa Cruz

Santa Fe

Sonata

Tucson

Venue

Ineos

Grenadier

Infiniti

Q50

QX50

QX55

QX60

QX80

Jaguar

E-Pace

F-Pace

F-Type

I-Pace

XF

Jeep

Compass

Gladiator

Grand Cherokee/Grand Cherokee L

Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer

Wrangler

Kia

KIA

Carnival

EV9

Forte

K5

Niro

Seltos

Sorento

Sportage

Lamborghini

Urus

Land Rover

Defender

Discovery Sport

Range Rover

Range Rover Evoque

Range Rover Sport

Range Rover Velar

Lexus

ES

GX

LC

LS

LX

NX

RX

RZ

TX

UX

Lincoln

Corsair

Nautilus

Navigator/Navigator L

Lucid

Air

Maserati

Ghibli

GranTurismo

Grecale

Levante

Quattroporte

Mazda

CX-30

CX-5

CX-50

CX-90

Mazda3

MX-5 Miata

Mercedes-Benz

C-Class

EQB

EQE Sedan/SUV

EQS Sedan/SUV

GLA

GLB

GLC

GLE

GLS

Mini

Clubman

Convertible

Hardtop/SE Hardtop

Mitsubishi

Outlander

Nissan

Altima

Ariya

Armada

Frontier

Pathfinder

Rogue

Titan/Titan XD

Z

Porsche

911

Cayenne

Macan

Panamera

Taycan

Ram

1500

2500/3500

Subaru

Ascent

Crosstrek

Impreza

Legacy

Outback

Solterra

WRX

Toyota

bZ4X

Corolla/Corolla Hatchback/GR Corolla

Corolla Cross

Crown/Crown Signia

Highlander/Grand Highlander

GR Supra

Land Cruiser

Mirai

Prius

RAV4

Sequoia

Tacoma

Tundra

Venza

Volkswagen

Electrify America

Arteon

Atlas/Atlas Cross Sport

Golf GTI/Golf R

ID.4,

Jetta/Jetta GLI

Taos

Tiguan

Related Volkswagen ID. Buzz review: The most versatile EV on the road Capturing the spirit of VW's long history with buses, think of the ID. Buzz as the platform for your next adventure.

What about Tesla and Rivian?

Do they have superior software? Maybe they're just playing hardball

Rivian

You've probably noticed the absence of Tesla and Rivian in this list, as well as several other prominent EV names. Tesla and Rivian, at least, pride themselves on their custom operating systems, which are a notch above most automakers and tightly integrated with car functions. Running CarPlay alongside that software would be complicated, taking over part of a screen that's required for basic things like autopilot or adjusting air conditioning. CarPlay would be frequently redundant anyway, given integrated media and navigation apps, the latter already geared towards finding EV chargers on the go.

Tesla and Rivian pride themselves on their custom operating systems.

There's also a matter of exerting control. While Apple doesn't charge a licensing fee for CarPlay (in its non-next-gen form), supporting CarPlay does mean adapting design and engineering plans and devoting resources to compatibility with future iPhones and iOS updates. Companies like Rivian may have to do their own software development, but the tradeoff is the ability to evolve in whatever direction they want and at their own pace.