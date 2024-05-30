Key Takeaways The Carly OBDII Scanner provides a comprehensive array of features for a great value, including fault code diagnosis.

A quick and easy setup process makes the Carly a convenient and user-friendly tool for car owners.

An ongoing subscription plan for premium features is required, and it only works with vehicles that have an available ODBII port.

Car ownership is expensive with gas, insurance and regular maintenance all being part of the package. There's also the chance of mechanical faults occurring, even if your vehicle is as reliable as they come. That's why I've been impressed by the arrival of Carly. It's a small scanning device that plugs into the ODBII port in your car, which is frequently found somewhere under the dash.

Carly OBDII scanner Editor's Choice The Carly scanner is a brilliant bit of kit that consists of a small plastic dongle-type device, which plugs into the ODBII port of your vehicle. It's complimented by a fantastic app, which allows you to read, diagnose and clear fault codes that might come up when you carry out a scan. It’s powerful too, so not only can it pinpoint any issues, Thanks to a growing suite of features found within the app, Carly provides a lot of information for what is a relatively small initial outlay and ongoing subscription fee. Type OBDII scanner Power Source OBDII What's Included Carly Device and app Brand Carly Processor 32 Bit ARM Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, ODBII Dimensions 2.9 x 1.5 x 0.67 inches Pros Comprehensive array of features for the money

Quick and easy to setup and configure

Great value for money Cons Ongoing subscription fee for Premium features

Only works if you have a ODBII port available

Once the sole preserve of garage technicians, the ODBII scanner is a great way of tapping into the systems of any vehicle made after 2000 and getting a breakdown (no pun intended) of all its faults. Be they major or minor, Carly lets you do all this with nothing more than an app on your phone. So there's no need to plug in a laptop and even less need to call on a mechanic in order to track down what may, or may not be wrong with your daily driver or parked up potential classic.

Price, specs and availability

The Carly ODBII Scanner is available directly from the manufacturer and currently costs $89.80 in the US and £64.90 in the UK.

It's possible to use Carly in its most basic guise, but to get any real value, the Premium edition is the one to go for. This gets you the Carly scanner device, plus Carly Diagnostics, Carly Smart Mechanic, Carly Checks, Carly Coding, Carly Data and Maintenance as well as a new Smart Mechanic feature for an additional supplementary cost. What this provides you with compared to the competition is a diagnostic setup that isn't limited on features, while also being compatible with all car brands. The companion app is available for both iOS and Android devices, the system works with almost all car brands and there's the added benefit of a lifetime warranty and dedicated customer support.

Design and build

Simple but effective

I think what I like most about the Carly ODBII tool is its simplicity. This gadget is literally a plug-and-play device, with little to do aside from connect it while the hardware and software do all the hard work. The Carly is constructed from durable black plastic and the ODBII pins are, as expected, made of metal to provide a fast and efficient union with your vehicle's systems.

The dongle features an LED that lights up when the unit is connected and 'talking' to your vehicle. The other bonus is you can plug it in your vehicle and then pull it out when scanning is complete without any adverse effects on your car or its systems. All the data is coming out and nothing goes in.

Setup and installation

Easy to use

The Carly ODBII scanner is a breeze to get up and running. For anyone who normally runs a mile from anything to do with their car maintenance-wise, it's a revelation. The key to all this convenience really lies within the software, with an app that is simple but effective. Carly's software team are continually expanding the device's feature set. As it stands though, the Carly device and app combination is a perfect pairing.

Close

All I did to get started was download the Carly app, then register and carry out the mandatory log-in process. After that, I located the ODBII port under the dash of my car and plugged in the Carly hardware. I then turned on the ignition of my car, which subsequently allows the Carly software to detect and access all the control units in my car and paired my phone with the device using Bluetooth.

All I needed to do was sit in the car and keep an eye on progress and wait for the eventual data readouts to appear.

The great thing about this is the way the Carly works as a one-stop diagnostic shop, which means it'll work through and give you readings on anything up to 80 electronic control units (ECUs) in your vehicle without even lifting the hood. All I needed to do was sit in the car and keep an eye on progress and wait for the eventual data readouts to appear.

Working with the app

Doing a deep dive

There's no doubt that while the Carly hardware component is a vital piece of the puzzle, it's the app and the data contained within it that really makes this a winning formula. Trying the Carly system on a BMW, I was able to get a proper deep dive into the car, its history and ongoing technical faults. All of this information was presented to me in a clear and concise way too, with nothing that left me glazing over and wondering what was going on.

The burgeoning Carly database is being added to all the time, which means I'm now going to be doing scans on a regular basis in order to keep on top of any developing issues.

The other big bonus with Carly's Premium edition is that there is a wealth of extra information that can be tapped into in order to confirm or back up any suspicions you may have about specific faults. One of the best is the Carly Smart Mechanic tool within the app. This cross-checks data held on the Carly system and offers me advice on potential issues along with how to remedy faults. The burgeoning Carly database is being added to all the time, which means I'm now going to be doing scans on a regular basis in order to keep on top of any developing issues.

The appeal of Carly doesn't stop there though. Mileage blocking is becoming a big issue in much the same way as mileage clocking used to be prevalent on older cars. Carly, though, can check the complete history of my car and produce historical data on all faults over the years that haven't been cleared, as well as offering up a mileage check too. There are other added value tools, like the way Carly can check Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) to ensure they are genuine. In short, Carly gives me a complete insight into the innermost workings of my vehicle.

Should you buy the Carly OBDII Scanner?

The Carly ODBII scanner has been a revelation for me. I haven't used anything like it before, even though there are quite a few options when it comes to the fault scanner marketplace. Far from being problematic, the Carly is wonderfully easy to set up and use. The supplementary app makes all the difference too, with a neat interface that gives you as much information and technical data as you want or need. Granted, there's a subscription fee to pay for the Premium features' edition, but it's still good value, especially if Carly can help you detect potential issues before they get too serious.