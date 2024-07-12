Key Takeaways Captain America: Brave New World trailer released, premieres Feb 14, 2025

Anthony Mackie stars as Captain America for his first solo film outing as the titular hero

Film hints at grounded conspiracy-focused plot, teases Red Hulk threat

Marvel Entertainment has released the first trailer and release date for Captain America: Brave New World. The film will hit theaters next year on February 14, 2025.

Taking place after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it will feature Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson's Captain America alongside other big names such as Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler, and Giancarlo Esposito. It is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore.

A new Captain America is in town

The Brave New World is coming

Marvel revealed the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World on July 12, giving Marvel fans their first look at Anthony Mackie's first big-screen appearance as Cap since officially donning the title at the end of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

President Thaddeus Ross (Ford) brings Sam in to attempt to make Captain America an official member of the U.S. military again, though Sam has his reservations. The film appears to be taking a page out of The Winter Soldier's book in being a more grounded and conspiracy-focused story, though details are hard to gather from this brief trailer.

We see assassination attempts, hints of double agents and betrayal within the government, and shady figures pulling strings for unknown global powers. The most exciting image is Sam's new suit which combines his Falcon and Captain America outfits.

Who is the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World

Is this new character friend or foe?

Marvel

While the footage implies Giancarlo Esposito is playing the villain, the trailer does end with a tease of a more superpowered threat. The final shots clearly show Red Hulk catching Cap's shield and tossing it into the ground. In the comics, Red Hulk has been three different characters, however, it is clear who it will be in Brave New World for anyone familiar with the comics.

Potential spoilers for the identity of Red Hulk in Brave New World

If Brave New World follows the comics, then Red Hulk would be Thaddeus Ross. While in the comics he was a general, we see him in the trailer portrayed by Ford as the current president.

Captain America: Brave New World will be released on February 14 (aka Valentine's Day) 2025 as the 35th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and fourth stand-alone Captain America film.