CapCut has a huge following, especially on TikTok. This should come as no surprise since it's from the owners of TikTok and supports a huge range of different editing features on your phone.

But did you know that CapCut can also be used in your browser? For a long time, CapCut has been a contender for the best video editor that you can find in a browser, and with the addition of new AI tools, may just definitively hold the number one spot.

Here are the new AI features that you can try today.

1. AI Image Upscaler

CapCut

If you’ve ever taken a nice photo only to realize that it's blurry, or had to zoom in on something because the shot was taken from too far away, then CapCut’s AI Image Upscaler might just be able to save the day.

Using AI technology, CapCut's AI Image Upscaler is capable of taking any image and automatically increasing the resolution without losing out on any quality. In fact, CapCut's AI Image Upscaler actually works to enhance and remove noise from grainy and low-resolution images.

2. AI Photo Colouriser

CapCut

For those of you who have plenty of black and white photos, whether they be old photographs from the past, or even newer black and white photos, then CapCut’s AI Photo Colouriser will let you bring them back to life.

All you have to do is take a black and white photo and upload it to CapCut's AI Photo Colouriser. In seconds, the free online tool will be able to bring colour back to your images.

The tool works fast on just about any photo, regardless of subject matter. Perfect for breathing life into just about any black and white photo.

3. AI Colour Correction Tool

CapCut

Alternatively, if you have photos that have colour but are otherwise looking drab, boring, or maladjusted, then CapCut's AI Colour Correction Tool is here to save the day.

Instead of manually fiddling with black and white levels, exposure, contrast, and saturation settings, just let CapCut's AI Colour Correction Tool take care of things for you. Just upload your image and the AI tool will automatically make your image pop.

There are four levels of colour correction that you can flick through and choose at your volition, which makes this tool perfect for any application.

4. AI Portrait Generator

CapCut

If you've ever wondered how you might look in a range of different styles, or are looking for a new portrait that really expresses who you are, then CapCut’s AI Portrait Generator is a great tool that's worth trying out.

All you have to do is upload a portrait and choose a style. There are options for 3D cartoons, pop, manga, 3D games, and Hong Kong cartoons to choose from. These options can change how you look radically or just give you a different flair that you normally wouldn't have, and are a ton of fun to try out.

5. AI Colour Matcher

CapCut

When it comes to designing product displays, sale promotions, flyers, and just about anything in between, finding the perfect colour for text, titles, and backgrounds can sometimes seem impossible.

That's where CapCut's AI Colour Matcher comes in. CapCut's AI Colour Matcher analyses images and automatically changes the colours of your design using AI in order to marry everything together while still remaining visually distinct.

In just one click, you can completely change the feel of your designs with just a few colour changes.

6. AI Photo Restoration

CapCut

When it comes to old photos, sometimes colourising them isn't enough on its own. For cases like these, using CapCut's AI Photo Restoration tool is perfect.

The AI Photo Restoration tool automatically detects, removes, and intelligently fills in any blemishes that have occurred to a photo over time. In addition, you can choose to automatically colourise the image, or leave it in black and white.

This gives you plenty of control and lets you easily and freely bring your old photos back to their original splendour.

7. AI Video Upscaler

CapCut

Last, but certainly not least, there is CapCut's AI Video Upscaler. Much like its image upscaler, CapCut's video upscaler allows you to effortlessly upscale videos to 4K.

In just one click, CapCut's AI Video Upscaler will automatically increase a video's resolution and remove blurriness in mere moments. You can play back the video to see the improved resolution before you download, and can easily flick between a before and after view, as you can with all the CapCut tools.

The results are incredibly impressive, and are absolutely perfect for any older or low-resolution videos that you may have lying about.

Make any video perfect thanks to CapCut

CapCut has been a mainstay in editing videos and images for a long time, but with these new AI tools, CapCut is now looking better than ever.

Whether you're a long-time CapCut user or only just considering giving them a shot for the first time, there's never been a better time to use CapCut for your free, online, photo and image editing needs.