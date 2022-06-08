Capcom's getting in on the summer gaming fun by throwing its own showcase in mid-June, following on from the likes of Summer Game Fest and Xbox Games Showcase.

We've got all the details about when you can watch the show, right here.

When is the Capcom Showcase?

Capcom announced the show in early June 2023 and there isn't long to wait - the Capcom Spotlight takes place on 12 June.

The start time for the show is 15:00 PT, 18:00 ET, 23:00 BST or 00:00 CET, depending on where you're based.

It'll be a simultaneous online stream regardless, though, and will run for around 36 minutes.

How to watch the Capcom Showcase

Due to its being age restricted, we can't embed Capcom's stream here, but you can watch it directly on YouTube, of course - right here.

Alternatively, Capcom also plans to broadcast it on its Twitch channel.

What to expect from the Capcom Showcase

Capcom's been widely lauded for a string of high-quality releases in recent times, and it's already had a superb 2023 thanks to the stellar reception of both Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6.

That means that expectations are pretty high for what it'll show off, and we now know for sure of a few games that it'll feature. There will be appearances for dinosaur shooter Exoprimal, which is around the corner now, along with Dragon's Dogma 2.

We're hopeful of some gameplay from the epic RPG, and will also see footage from Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective.

Beyond that we can't be certain of anything, but more from Street Fighter 6's DLC characters could be a safe bet, while Monster Hunter Now could also be further shown off.